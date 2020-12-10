Lloyd DuWayne LaValla, 74

Lloyd DuWayne LaValla passed away at his home on December 7, 2020 at the age of 74. Lloyd was born in Williams, MN on May 31, 1946 to Raymond and Ellen (McGuire) LaValla. He grew up in the Williams area, attending school in Williams. On November 24, 1965 Lloyd entered the US Army. He served during the Vietnam war and was honorably discharged on November 22, 1967. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the American Legion.

Lloyd and Vernon logged for many years. When they quit logging Lloyd took on working for farmers. He worked for Kenny Gillie, Piper Farms, Milo Behrendt and John Daly. He also helped out his nephew, Mark LaValla, at LaValla Sand and Gravel. Lloyd was always willing to lend a hand to anyone needing help. His hobbies included hunting, farming, exploring with his four wheeler, gardening, and collecting stuff he called antiques.

He loved the LaValla Family Reunions and Back Home Days. He would help with cooking and activities and get caught up with all the latest news with friends and family.

Lloyd was a loving father, grandfather, and uncle. His favorite times were with the grandkids, teaching them all about gardening and hunting and, of course, sharing his stories. Lloyd will be missed by many and loved by all.

Lloyd is survived by his wife Gretchen; children Cody LaValla of California, Retina LaValla of Minot, ND; step-children Aprille (Matt) Albrecht of Williams, Melissa (Scott) Demmerly of Red Lake Falls, MN, Trudy (Jake) Pelach of Cook, MN; grandchildren Sawyer Sherman, Asher and Madison LaValla, Cameron and Coven Demmerly, Westin and Oliver Pelach, Aaron and Kate Albrecht; sisters Carol Norquest of Modesto, CA and Kathy Mae Baie of Washington; and many nieces, nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation celebrating the life of Lloyd will be held from 5-7 PM Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad.