Help put a gift under the “Giving Tree” for a child in need

Again this year, the Northwest Community Action (NWCA) is partnering with local business places by providing a “Giving Tree” for a child in need.

Giving Trees will be located at the Border Banks in Badger, Greenbush, and Roseau; Citizens State Bank, Polaris, and Altru LifeCare in Roseau; and in Warroad, Security State Bank.

Choose a tag on the Giving Tree which will have a code that matches up with the name of a needy child and their gift wishes.

“You can purchase a gift and return it to the same place you got the tag,” NWCA employee Sharon Millner stated. “Another option is for those who would like to donate money instead, NWCA will use the money to purchase gifts for children.”

Sharon added, “If there is a family who would like their children’s name (s) to be on a tag, just call the NWCA at 528-3227, and we will take those gift requests over the phone.”

The Northwest Community Action serves four area counties: Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Marshall, and Roseau.

For any questions, Sharon Millner may be contacted at NWCA by calling 528-3227 or email- [email protected] by December 15.