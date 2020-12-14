Fern Evely Strandquist (Johnson), 100

After 100 years on earth, Fern Evelyn Strandquist (Johnson) joined her husband and dearly loved family members in heaven Friday, December 4, 2020.

Born on the Simon Johnson homestead on June 27, 1920 to Olaf and Peggy Johnson, Fern attended Sunnyside School in Springbrook Township near the farm, then graduated from Karlstad High School in 1938. She attended Moorhead State Teachers College and received her Elementary School Education Diploma which she put to use at various country schools including her alma mater Sunnyside School, over a ten-year period.

Fern married Einar Strandquist on November 30, 1957 and they moved to a farm east of Argyle, MN, where Fern loved taking care of the big yard and gardening. In later years they enjoyed wintering in Oregon. After retiring from farming in 1987, they later moved to Grand Forks, ND in 1990.

In addition to teaching school, Fern loved working with children. Her Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and Christmas programs at the Karlstad Assembly of God Church were outstanding. Everyone had to work hard and memorize their “piece” which was also recited at the annual Christmas Eve celebration. An excellent musician, she sang and played the piano, mandolin and taught her nieces and nephews how to sing harmonies. She and other family members frequently sang and played stringed instruments at church, special events and on the radio, all to glorify her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Fern was preceded in death by her husband Einar, her brothers Orval Johnson, Lloyd Johnson and LeRoy Johnson and her sisters Agnes Vagle, Irene Vagle, Rose Lind and Geraldine Ray.

Fern inspired many in her life and will be missed by her nieces and nephews.

A family burial will take place in Grand Forks, ND with her nephew Rev. Nathan Johnson officiating.

Amundson Funeral Home in Grand Forks is handling the arrangements.