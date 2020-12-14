John Kenneth Mortensen, 72

John Kenneth Mortensen, age 72, of Karlstad, MN, passed away December 9, 2020 at Sanford

Medical Center in Fargo, ND. He had been receiving cancer treatment there when he contracted Covid from which he died.

John was born August 14, 1948, in Thief River Falls, MN, to parents Elmer and Lorrayne (Wollin) Mortensen. He lived most of his life in Karlstad and has resided at Oakwood Homes there since retiring. He worked at the nursing home in Karlstad for many years, and at Super Market Foods in the meat department.

Christmas was his favorite holiday. He always took pride in decorating the tree himself, not wanting the rest of us to mess up his theme. He had a miniature Christmas tree with lights in his room at the hospital.

John enjoyed cooking. He learned that from Mom. He had a fascination with trains. When we were kids, our parents sent us on the passenger train through Karlstad to visit Aunt Carmen and Uncle Ernie in Noyes. We loved that. John collected beautiful Lionel train cars over the years.

John is survived by his sister, Elaine (Neil) of Sauk Rapids; uncle and aunt, Bob and Betty Wollin of Greenbush, MN; and many cousins.