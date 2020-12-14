John Willis Otto, 69, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Wichita, Kan. A memorial service was held July 11, at the Altar Church in Goddard, Kan. Graveside services were held on Wednesday, July 15 at Arlington Cemetery in Arlington, Wash. John Willis Otto was born in Roseau, Minn., on July 9, 1950 to parents LeRoy G and Dorothy (Graham) Otto. He was their youngest child and joined five brothers and four sisters where they lived on the family farm at Badger, Minn. He attended school in Badger, graduating with the class of 1968. During his high school years, he played football for the Badger Rockets. After graduation he was employed in Minneapolis for a few years and then moved to Arlington, Wash., to be near his brothers. He was employed by the city of Arlington and was a truck driver for local construction companies. He met his soulmate Linda K. Smith and they married in December 1987 in Everett, Wash. After his retirement in 2016 they moved to Wichita, Kan., to be near their son and help him in his landscaping business. John was a hard worker and loved helping his family in any project they undertook. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Dorothy Otto; sons, Jason Otto and Jamie Otto; daughter Jessica Otto; siblings, LeRoy Otto Jr., Walter Otto and Elsie Rolland; brother-in-law Larry Metsala. Survivors include his loving wife Linda and son Jeffrey (Alexia) Otto; daughters Kara Hibbard and Kelly Hibbard Bazille; step-son Jeremy Smith; brothers Richard Otto, Earl (Myrna) Otto and Arthur Otto; sisters Ella Davison, Dorothy Metsala, Delores (Rodney) Paulson, sisters-in-law, Leona Otto and Kathy Otto; nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and numerous family members and friends. Condolences may be may be sent to the family at 4061 Danbury St., Bel Aire, KS 67220. Services by Broadway Mortuary,