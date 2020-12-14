Kenneth J. Wojciehowski, 76

A public visitation following MN St. Covid Guidelines, for Kenneth J. Wojciehowski will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 11 – 1PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau, MN. A private service will be held at a later time with burial taking place at Moe-Rose Cemetery.

Kenneth passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the age of 76.

Kenneth John Wojciehowski was born May 26th, 1944 to Rose and Walter Wojciehowski on their farm in Greenbush, MN along with his twin sister, Karen (Minske). His sister always said he let her be born first like a true gentleman.

In 1957, when Kenny was 14, his parents and sisters moved to another house in Greenbush while he and his brother Gene stayed at the old farmstead to live on their own and raise turkeys. He continued to attend school and graduated from Greenbush High School in 1962. He continued to own and operate his own turkey farm from 1962 to 1965.

Kenny was a member of the Minnesota National Guard from 3/65 to 3/71, honorably discharged, rank Sgt. E-5, and a member of the Army Reserve from 2/76 to 2/78 honorably discharged, rank Sgt E-5.

In 1965 he moved to live with his sister Karen and her husband Bryce in Pembina working with his brother in law at Motorcoach Ind. as a Leadman in the receiving and inventory control department until 1968, when they all decided to return to Roseau and he began his employment at Polaris Industries.

He started as a leadman for outside warehouse and storage, promoted to lead for inventory control, then supervisor of inventory control, promoted to supervisor of production planning then on to requirements planning supervisor and then requirements planning inventory control supervisor in 1981 at which time Polaris shut down.

He then relocated his family to Minneapolis for a short time until he walked in on an armed robbery while his wife and children were waiting in the car. After being chased and shot at, by the grace of God, he made it to the car and immediately drove back to Roseau. Shortly after Polaris resumed production and Kenny continued his employment there with several more promotions and new job titles until he retired in 2006.

Even after retiring he was asked to work as a consultant due to his vast knowledge and experience which he did full time up until the day he suffered a massive stroke in 2011.

He was married to his wife Jean (Pederson) in 1971, who was the love of his life and became a father in 1974 to the first of three children.

He had a strong work ethic which he instilled in his children. He loved to be outdoors, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, gardening and cutting wood. He loved woodworking and learned much from his father in law Alder Pederson.

This came in handy as he and his wife fixed up and renovated each of their homes, making them unique and beautiful. Building decks, gazebos, playhouses and landscaping their yards took up much of their free time, yet they always had time for visiting family and friends. Holidays were large family get togethers and celebrated with zest! They made time for family trips and enjoyed traveling too.

Kenny is survived by his children, Justin (Amber) Wojciehowski, Tiffany Wojciehowski, and David (Gail) Wojciehowski. Seven grandchildren, James, Destiny, Lexie, Dawson, Madison, Caden, and Chance; his sister Marianne (Loren) Ballard, sister-in-law Twyla Wojchowski and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Rose Wojchowski, Brother Gene Wojchowski, twin sister Karen Minske and wife Jean (Pederson).