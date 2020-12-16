EGF Economic Development Authority: New Business Grant Program Opens





The Economic Development Authority approved a loan package targeted at businesses affected by Executive Order 20-99 plus other businesses shut down by Governor Walz’s executive orders. The application and loan criteriac can be found by clicking on the hyperlinks.

The EDA is offering no payments until September 1, 2021, and no interest until September 1, 2022.

The application deadline is 8:30 am, Wednesday, December 30, 2020. The EDA will meet on January 5 to consider loan applications.

Please contact Paul Gorte at 218/773-8939 or [email protected] for information about the program. If you are in doubt, please apply. No application guarantees no grant.