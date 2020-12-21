George Donald Andrew Koland of Karlstad died on November 8, 2020. George is preceded in death by his parents, George and Minnie Koland, and siblings, Forrest, Merlin, June Lee, Iyone, Oliver, Corrinne, and Helen. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Shirley, his children, George Alexander (Mary) Koland, Daniel (Helen) Koland , Ann (Mark) Hudoba, his younger brother Laddie and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. In September George’s health began to fail and he was taken to Sanford hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. A few weeks later he was discharged and moved to Bethany Nursing Home, where he passed away with his son Daniel at his side. George and Shirley ran the Northstar Motor Inn and Bottle Shop in Karlstad for many years. Being an artist his whole life, in the little downtime he had, George tried his hand at wood carving, becoming a master carver. His carving portfolio includes dozens of birds, charming Santas, townspeople along with many oil and water color paintings. George also had a great sense of humor and excellent story telling skills we all enjoyed over the years. We would like to thank the staff at Bethany and the Red River Valley Hospice for their kind and compassionate care they provided our dad. A private memorial service is planned for the spring in Karlstad. Even though it’s only been a short time, we miss George dearly. Rest in Peace, Dad.