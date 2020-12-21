Grace Wollin, 74, of East Grand Forks, MN died Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND. Grace Wollin was born June 16, 1946 in Warren, MN the daughter of Willard and Gladys (Kittelson) Renstrom. She grew up in Stranquist, MN and graduated from Stranquist Minnesota High School in 1964. She attended Bemidji State College, then moved to Minneapolis, where she worked as a nanny. She moved to Thief River Falls, MN and worked as a CNA at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home and at the Stranquist Café. She married Russell Wollin in Strandquist, MN on September 7, 1968. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, reading cook books and being at the lake with her grandchildren. She is survived by children, Melissa (Ron) Sondrol of Buxton, ND, Andrew Wollin (Kristin Kidder) of Fargo, ND, 3 grandchildren, Drew Wollin of Fargo, Riley and Erin Sondrol of Buxton, ND, sister Darlene Gryskiewicz of West Fargo, ND. She is preceded in death by her husband Russell on July 18, 2020, parents, sisters Suzie Frei, Carol Britten and brother Tim Renstrom. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Our Saviors Lutheran Church, East Grand Forks, or the Circle of Friends Animal Shelter, Grand Forks, ND. Private Family Memorial Services: 10:30 AM, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at the Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN. Funeral will be live-streamed on [email protected] on Grace’s obit page** Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com.