School District #676 (Badger, Minn.) Proceedings

SCHOOL DISTRICT #676 Regular Meeting Monday, November 9, 2020 7:30 PM Band Choir Music Room (Room 2 being used for COVID-19 social-distance spacing guidelines) 110 Carpenter Ave. Badger, Minnesota 56714 Minutes of Regular Meeting 1. Call to Order at 7:39 P.M. 1.1. Pledge of Allegiance 1.1.a. Opening Statement by Board Chair (or designee) regarding general process for this remote School Board Meeting during COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic. 1.2. Roll Call (alphabetical order): Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson Present Via Zoom: Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jeramy Swenson Jamie Isane arrived late 1.3. Administration: Kevin Ricke, Shena Brandt, Stacey Warne 2. Visitors Present Via Zoom: Ryan Bergeron, Striker Hasson, Gretchen Lee, Shane Kilen, Becky Dahlgren 3. Recommendation to add items to the agenda from Board Members or School Administrators 3.1. Schedule COVID Return to Learn Advisory Meeting 4. Approval of Agenda 4.1. A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Dostal to approve the agenda for the November 9, 2020 Regular School Board Meeting as presented/amended. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane. Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 5. Minutes 5.1. A motion was made by Member Christianson, seconded by Member Hauger to approve the minutes of the Regular School Board Meeting held on Monday, October 12, 2020. Change wording on 9.2 elevate to eleveate. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane. Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 5.2. A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Dostal to approve the minutes of the Special School Board Meeting held on Monday, October 26, 2020. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane. Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 6. Consent Agenda 6.1. Pay Bills: A motion was made by Member Christianson, seconded by Member Dostal to approve the payment of bills check #60600 through check #60661 for a total of $66,958.24 as listed. Purchasing Card electronic payments dated October 3, 2020 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane. Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 7. Communications 7.1. Buildings & Grounds Update by Striker Hasson, Head of Maintenance and Grounds 7.2. Superintendent 7.2.a. Roseau County COVID Positive Cases 7.2.b. Executive Order 20-95 and Executive Order 20-94: As a part of the new guidance, teachers are to receive an additional 30 minutes per day teacher prep time above their current prep time. This counts as student compulsory instructional time. The time can be cumulative and does not have to happen daily. 7.2.c. Region 1 Joint Powers Board Nomination Information 7.2.d. Mentoring Newly Elected Board Members 7.2.e. Vacancies Remaining: Interviews were conducted today for two Special Education Paraprofessionals: 1 Elementary and 1 Secondary. The interview team consisted of Jessica Voll (Elem Sp Ed Teacher), Ashley Anderson (HS Sp Ed Teacher), Stacey Warne and Kevin Ricke. Recommendation for hire hopefully included to the November 13 Special Meeting Agenda 7.2.f. 1:30 PM Friday, November 13, 2020 Special School Board Meeting to canvass election results 7.2.g. Badger School District Budget to Actual Expenditure Report. 7.3. Dean of Students 7.3.a. Enrollment as of Friday, November 6, 2020 7.3.b. No School for Students Monday, November 9 In-Service Staff Development Day No School November 26-27 for Thanksgiving Break 7.3.c. Upcoming Events 8. Reports 8.1. Brady Martz: Independent Audit of Badger School District FY 20 Presenter: Tracee Bruggeman, CPA with Brady Martz 8.2. Accept Cash Report: A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Rhen to accept Cash Report through October 31, 2020 subject to audit. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane. Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 8.3. Acceptance of Donations to the School: None for the month of October 9. Proposed Resolutions 9.1. Audit: A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Christianson to approve the Badger School District Fiscal Year 2020 Independent Financial Audit as prepared and presented by Brady Martz. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane. Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 9.2. BEA Seniority List: A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Hauger to approve the Badger Education Association of Teachers Seniority List as presented. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane. Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 10. Adjourn: A motion was made by Member Hauger, second by Member Dostal to adjourn the meeting at 8:25 P.M. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. Upcoming Dates: Regular School Board Meeting- January 11, 2021 @ 7:30 p.m. in the Music Room. Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson SCHOOL DISTRICT #676 Special Meeting Friday, November 13, 2020 1:30 PM Band Choir Music Room (Room 2 being used for COVID-19 social-distance spacing guidelines) 110 Carpenter Ave. Badger, Minnesota 56714 Minutes of Regular Meeting 1. Call to Order at 1:34 P.M. 1.1. Pledge of Allegiance 1.1.a. Opening Statement by Board Chair (or designee) regarding general process for this remote School Board Meeting during COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic. 1.2. Roll Call (alphabetical order): Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson Attended Via Zoom: Jim Christianson, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson Absent: Cari Dostal 1.3. Administration: Kevin Ricke 2. Visitors Present Via Zoom: Gretchen Lee, Jessica Voll, Kelly Grahn, Ryan Bergeron 3. Recommendation to add items to the agenda from Board Members or School Administrators 4. Approval of Agenda 4.1. A motion was made by Member Hauger, seconded by Member Rhen to approve the agenda for the November 13, 2020 Special School Board Meeting as presented/amended. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None Absent-Cari Dostal BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 5. Communications 5.1. Superintendent 5.1.a. Five interviews were held Monday, November 9, 2020 for 1 Elementary and 1 Secondary Special Education Paraprofessional positions. The interview team consisted of Jessica Voll (Elem Sp Ed Teacher), Ashley Anderson (HS Sp Ed Teacher), Stacey Warne and Kevin Ricke. Recommendation for hire are Naomi Rybakowski (Agenda Items 6.3) and Aris Rice-Gross (Agenda Item 6.4). 6. Proposed Resolutions 6.1. RESOLUTION RELATING TO CANVASSING RETURNS OF SPECIAL ELECTION A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Christianson to adopt the resolution relating to canvassing returns of Special Election: The Clerk presented affidavits showing filing, mailing, publishing and posting of notice, in accordance with the resolution adopted August 10, 2020, of the special election held November 3, 2020, to vote on the questions on renewing the School District’s expiring capital project levy authorization and referendum revenue authorization. The Clerk also presented the Official Returns and Summary Statements of Judges. The affidavits and the Official Returns and Summary Statements of Judges were duly examined, approved and ordered placed on file in the office of the Clerk. BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 676 (Badger), Minnesota that the special election held in and for the School District on November 3, 2020, was in all respects duly and legally called and held, the returns thereof have been duly canvassed, and the votes cast at the special election for and against the questions submitted to the electors were as follows: School District Question 1 Renewal of School District Expiring Capital Project Levy Authorization The board of Independent School District No. 676 (Badger), Minnesota has proposed to renew its expiring capital project levy authorization in the amount of 5.12076% times the net tax capacity of the school district to provide funds for the costs of eligible capital project levy expenditures including, but not limited to improving and repairing school sites and buildings, equipping school buildings with permanent attached fixtures, acquisition of transportation vehicles and technology items. The proposed tax rate is not being increased from the previous year’s rate. The proposed renewal of the expiring capital project levy authorization will raise approximately $52,347 in the first year it is to be levied, 2020, for taxes payable in 2021, and would be authorized for ten (10) years. The estimated total cost of the projects to be funded over that time period is approximately $523,465. YES NO Shall the renewal of the expiring capital project levy authorization proposed by the Board of Independent School District No. 676 (Badger), Minnesota be approved? BY VOTING “YES” ON THIS BALLOT QUESTION, YOU ARE VOTING TO RENEW AN EXISTING CAPITAL PROJECTS REFERENDUM THAT IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE Votes Votes Spoiled, Defective or TOTAL YES NO Blank Ballots VOTES 439 102 0 541 The ballot question, having received the approval of a majority of the votes cast, is hereby declared to have carried. School District Question 2 Renewal of School District Expiring Referendum Revenue Authorization The board of Independent School District No. 676 (Badger), Minnesota has proposed to renew the existing property tax referendum authorization of $1,170.29 per pupil, that is scheduled to expire after taxes payable in 2021. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be first levied in 2021 for taxes payable in 2022 and applicable for ten (10) years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. YES NO Shall the renewal of the expiring property tax referendum authorization proposed by the Board of Independent School District No. 676 (Badger), Minnesota be approved? BY VOTING “YES” ON THIS BALLOT QUESTION, YOU ARE VOTING TO EXTEND AN EXISTING PROPERTY TAX REFERENDUM THAT IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE Votes Votes Spoiled, Defective or TOTAL YES NO Blank Ballots VOTES 441 108 0 549 The ballot question, having received the approval of a majority of the votes cast, is hereby declared to have carried. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 126C.17, Subdivision 9 (e) and Section 205A.07, Subdivision 3a, the Clerk is hereby instructed to notify the Commissioner of Education of the results of the special election and to provide the certified vote totals for each ballot question in written form within 15 days after the results have been certified by the Board. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None Absent-Cari Dostal BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 6.2. RESOLUTION CANVASSING RETURNS OF VOTES OF SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL ELECTION Member Swenson introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption, which motion was seconded by Member Hauger: BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Badger Independent School District No. 676, as follows: 1. It is hereby found, determined and declared that the general election of the voters of the district held on November 3, 2020, was in all respects duly and legally called and held. 2. As specified in the attached Abstract and Return of Votes Cast, a total of 641 voters of the district voted at said election on the election of (three) school board members for four year term vacancies on the board caused by expiration of term on the first Monday in January next following the general election as follows: Cari Dostal 320 Jodie Davy 299 Brent Olson 280 Jared VonEnde 245 Tara Wiskow 232 Garrett Berg 164 3. Cari Dostal, Jodie Davy, and Brent Olson, having received the highest number of votes, are elected to four year terms beginning the first Monday in January, 2021. 4. The school district clerk is hereby authorized to certify the results of the election to the Roseau County Auditor in which the Badger School District is located in whole. The Clerk presented affidavits showing filing, mailing, publishing and posting of notice, in accordance with the resolution adopted August 18, 2020, of the general election held November 3, 2020, to vote at said election on the election of (three) school board members for four year term vacancies on the board. The Clerk also presented the Official Returns and Summary Statements of Judges. The affidavits and the Official Returns and Summary Statements of Judges were duly examined, approved and ordered placed on file in the office of the Clerk. The Clerk also presented the Official Returns and Summary Statements of Judges. The affidavits and the Official Returns and Summary Statements of Judges were duly examined, approved and ordered placed on file in the office of the Clerk. RESOLUTION RELATING TO CANVASSING RETURNS OF GENERAL ELECTION Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 126C.17, Subdivision 9 (e) and Section 205A.07, Subdivision 3a, the Clerk is hereby instructed to notify the Commissioner of Education of the results of the special election and to provide the certified vote totals for each ballot question in written form within 15 days after the results have been certified by the Board. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None Absent-Cari Dostal BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 6.2.a. Resolution Authorizing Issuance of Certificates of Election A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Christianson to approve resolution authorizing the issuance of Certificate of Election. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None Absent-Cari Dostal BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 6.3. Approve hire of Elementary Special Education Paraprofessional: A motion was made by Member Christianson, seconded by Member Rhen to approve hiring Naomi Rybakowski as a regular part-time Elementary Special Education Paraprofessional for 7.50 hours per school day approximately 7:45am to 3:15pm at an hourly pay rate of $15.00 (Step 6). Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None Absent-Cari Dostal BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 6.4. Approve hire of Secondary Special Education Paraprofessional: A motion was made by Member Swenson , seconded by Member Hauger to approve hiring Aris Rice-Gross as a regular part-time Special Education Paraprofessional for 7.50 hours per school day approximately 7:45am to 3:15pm at an hourly pay rate of $14.25 (Step 3). Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None Absent-Cari Dostal BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 7. Adjourn A motion was made by Member Christianson, second by Member Hauger to adjourn the meeting at 1:46 P.M. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. Upcoming Dates: Regular School Board Meeting- December 14, 2020 @ 7:30 p.m. in the Music Room. Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson (December 24, 2020)