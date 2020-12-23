Council says goodbye to Mayor Brenda Sather

After the Greenbush City Council dealt with its final regular business of the year at its December 21 regular meeting, putting a close to 2020, the council also officially put a close to a particular member’s time on the council— Mayor Brenda Sather.

For the past ten years, Sather has attended Greenbush City Council meetings as either a council member or Mayor, but chose not run for reelection last November. At the December 21 meeting, she made the motion to adjourn for the final time.

“I will look forward to seeing what you guys do in the following year,” Sather said.

Serving on the council from 2011 to 2020, Sather worked as a council member from 2011 to 2016. She was elected Mayor in November 2016 and officially sworn in as the new Greenbush Mayor on January 4, 2017, succeeding Mayor Scott Waage. She will now pass the mayoral baton to soon-to-be formal council member Eric Etherington, elected Mayor last November in an uncontested race. Etherington earned 395 votes (96.81%).

As review, besides Etherington earning the Mayor position, incumbent council member Dennis Filer earned reelection and, as a write-in candidate, Josh Kern earned the final of two open council member seats. Kern attended this December Zoom meeting.

“(I) congratulate Eric on his new position as Mayor,” Sather said, “and Josh, welcome aboard.”

Right as Sather was preparing to adjourn the meeting, City Clerk Anita Locken expressed appreciation to Sather for her 10 years of service to the city. Later other council members also thanked Sather before the group left its Zoom meeting.

“I want to thank you for your years of service to the city,” Locken said. “… Thank you Brenda.”

Sather expressed appreciation for this support, but also said she’s not going anywhere.

“You’ll still see my face around, believe me. You will still see me involved in certain projects, more specialized,” Sather said. “… It’s been my pleasure. With that I will adjourn the meeting at 6:42 (pm).”

