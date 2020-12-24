Badger High School nominates Howell and Swenson for ‘Triple A’ Award

Badger High School recently announced it has nominated Erika Howell and Kasen Swenson for the Academics, Arts, and Athletics (AAA) Award.

Sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League, the AAA Award honors high school seniors who have excelled in the classroom, on the athletic field, and in fine arts. Students who are nominated must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 or better, participate in MSHSL sponsored fine arts and athletic activities, and comply with the MSHSL’s Student Code of Conduct.

AAA Award recipients are selected through a multi-level process that involves League member schools, the League’s administrative regions, and a special committee of educators, business leaders, and members from the fine arts and athletic communities. Regional winners will be announced at the AAA Banquet in Mahnomen on February 3, 2021.

The top two AAA Award candidates from each region will be recognized at an on-court ceremony during the Minnesota Boys’ State Basketball Tournament in March. League officials will announce two state Award recipients – one girl and one boy from both Class A and Class AA schools – during the on-court ceremony. Each state Award recipient will receive a four-year $1,000 scholarship.

An A honor roll student, Erika Howell is currently the President of the Badger Chapter of the National Honor Society. She is an active member of the both the Badger High School band and choir where she has helped the large groups earn superior ratings. Erika is a dedicated three-sport athlete participating in volleyball, basketball, and softball. As an all-conference softball player, she was a member of the Gator Softball teams that placed sixth at the MSHSL State Tournament in 2018 and second in 2019. She will attend college in the fall to study business or agriculture, and plans to participate in softball at the collegiate level. Erika’s parents are Jeff and Kristi Howell of Badger.

Kasen Swenson, a consistent honor roll achieving student, serves as a section leader in both the Badger High School band and choir where he has helped each large group earn superior ratings. In past years, Kasen has been a member of Badger’s FIRST robotics team. He is a committed three-sport athlete competing in football, basketball, and baseball. Kasen has earned all-conference honors in both football and basketball, and has served as a team captain in both football and basketball. He plans to attend college next fall, and is still undecided whether he will be participating in college athletics. Kasen is the son of Jeramy and Angie Swenson of Badger.

