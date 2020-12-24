Tri-County proudly selects Keaton Klegstad as local Triple ‘A’ winner

Tri-County High School is proud to announce that Keaton Klegstad has been selected as the local representative in the statewide Triple ‘A’ Award program. The Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award, commonly known as the Triple ‘A’ Award, honors high school seniors throughout the state who have a 3.0 or higher-grade point average and who participate in Minnesota State High School League-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities. This award is sponsored by M Health Fairview and the Institute for Athletic Medicine.

To be eligible for the Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award a student must: be a high school senior at the time of nomination, have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher at the time of nomination, participate in at least one League-sponsored athletic program and one arts/activity program, and comply with the MSHSL’s Student Code of Conduct.

To fulfill the athletics part of Triple ‘A’, Keaton is a member of the boy’s basketball program. Last year, Keaton enjoyed success and was selected to the All-Conference team in both conferences the Northern Freeze compete in. This year Keaton has been selected as a team captain. Keaton says, “Playing basketball has helped me develop the skills of leadership, teamwork, and confidence.”

Keaton’s artistic component is on display with his participation in the Tri-County band. Keaton has played trumpet throughout his time at Tri-County and has received a Superior rating for his work at ensemble contests. Last year, Keaton stepped out of his comfort zone and participated in Tri-County’s One-Act Play. Keaton is not as comfortable with Arts as he is with Athletics, but he says, “I don’t think being good is always the point of doing things. I think you gain all these wonderful experiences with all these different skills and that is what makes you an interesting person. Sometimes you just need to find the joy of being involved.”

Keaton is an outstanding student and plans to attend Bemidji State University to study math and science. While at BSU Keaton plans on participating in basketball.

Keaton will now compete against other local representatives where he will have a chance of being selected as a Triple ‘A’ regional finalist. All 32 finalists will also participate in an on-court ceremony during the Class AA championship game of the Boys Basketball State Tournament. The statewide award winners—a girl and a boy from Class A and Class AA schools—will also receive a four-year $1,000 scholarship.