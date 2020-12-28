Gerald “Jerry” Hasbargen, 71

Gerald “Jerry” Hasbargen, age 71, of Breckenridge, MN, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020, at Sanford on Broadway in Fargo, ND. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020, from 10:30 AM to 12 PM with a time of sharing beginning at 11:30 AM followed by his public funeral mass starting at 1 PM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge. Fr. Leo Moenkedick will officiate the service. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. A livestream of Jerry’s service will be available on the funeral home’s website, www.josephvertinandsons.com beginning at 1 PM. The family kindly requests that all attending the visitation and service wear masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Roger Maris Cancer Center in Fargo.

Gerald William Hasbargen was born on February 4, 1949, in Breckenridge to Clarence and Delilah (Redetzke) Hasbargen. He grew up there and graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1967. He furthered his education at NDSCS in diesel mechanics before beginning his career as a lifelong farmer.

He met the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Wanda Schneider, and the two were later united in marriage on June 26, 1968, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. They raised their three children in Breckenridge and continued to farm there.

Jerry loved deer hunting, fishing, football, bowling, and drinking his 5 o’clock coffee with his neighbors. He enjoyed staying busy, doing activities with his grandchildren, and watching them play sports. He lived life like he wanted to and was a very happy man.

Jerry’s bear hugs and funny personality will forever be missed by his loving wife of 52 years, Wanda Hasbargen; his son, Chad (Jannell) Hasbargen and their children, Jesse, Amber, Megan, Justin, and Jacob; his daughter, Shannon and her children, Victoriana (Chris) Cloud, Gabrielle (Ben Wood) Pitre, and Dominic Pitre; his son, Brady (Katie) Hasbargen and their children, Rylan, Carver, Landon, and Jaylee; brothers, Dennis (Rene) Hasbargen and Lawrence (Rose) Hasbargen; and his sister, Jane Berndt

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Delilah Hasbargen and grandson, Wilberto (Shannon).

