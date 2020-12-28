Helen L. Brodin, 103

Helen L. Brodin age 103 passed away peacefully on December 15, 2020 at Benedictine Living Community in Saint Peter, MN. Helen was born in Luverne, MN on June 9, 1917 to Hetty and Walter Norelius. She was graduated from Luverne High School in May, 1935, and was graduated from the University of Minnesota in March 1939.

She was united in marriage to Harry Brodin on May 27, 1939 in Luverne, MN. After several moves the Brodins moved to Park River, ND, on December 7, 1941, where Harry taught band and choir. In August 1943, Helen took Judy, who was 9 months old, and moved back to her parent’s home in Luverne, MN while Harry was serving in the United States Navy as a Seabee in the Pacific during World War II. In February, 1946, the Brodins moved to East Grand Forks, where they raised 4 children; Judith, John, Linda and Mary.

Helen was a member and an ordained elder in Mendenhall Presbyterian Church in East Grand Forks MN. She was active.in Presbyterian Women, serving three terms as PW Moderator, as well as other offices on the PW Board. She was active in the PW Quilters Group and served as church treasurer. She was also Christian Education Secretary for Mendenhall for 22 years, retiring in June 1987.

Helen volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader, a Cub Scout leader, and provided home delivered meals. She was a member of L’Etudier Club, Eastern Star, and the Good Samaritan Auxiliary.

Helen moved to the Good Samaritan Heritage apartments in East Grand Forks in 2013 and to an apartment in Benedictine Court in Saint Peter in 2015. In the summer of 2019, she moved to Benedictine Living Center.

Helen is survived by children Judith (Robert) Maharry of Saint Peter, MN, John (Caroll) Brodin of Brooklyn Center, MN, Linda Sherman of Edina MN, and Mary Fischer of Plymouth, MN. She is also survived by grandchildren Stephen Maharry, Timothy (Melissa) Maharry, Peter (Robyn Stone) Maharry, Christopher Sherman, Caroline Sherman, Kristina Fischer, Michael Fischer, and great grandchildren Megan, Laura, and Lucas Maharry and Wade Fischer. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry in 1977, and two brothers and one sister.

Due to the Pandemic a Memorial Service will be held at a later date with burial at Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks.

A special thank you to Benedictine Court, Benedictine Living Community and Mayo Clinic Hospice staff and volunteers for the excellent care Helen received in her later years. Also, special thank you to the deacons from Union Presbyterian church for their many visits, cards and flowers for Helen.

The family suggests memorials be given to Benedictine Health Center, Saint Peter, MN or a charity of the donor’s choice in Helen’s name.