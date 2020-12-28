Reuben Lind, 86, a lifelong Lake Bronson area farmer passed away in Lake Bronson on Saturday, December 19, 2020. Reuben was born March 26, 1934 to Fred and Tilda (Johnson) Lind in Hazelton Township of Kittson County, Minnesota. He grew up on the family farm east of Lake Bronson and attended country school. After completing his education he served with the U.S. Army. Reuben purchased his own farm in 1970 and continued to farm to the present time. He also worked at Marvin Windows for 10 years. Family members include a daughter, Judy Magner, Newfolden, MN; a son, David (Natalie) Lind, Newfolden; and four grandchildren, Chaslin (Steven) Janzow, Kinzie (Tyler) Schulz, Zoey Magner and Colten Lind. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Einar and Lawrence; a sister, Clarice and an infant brother. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Lake Bronson from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Lake Bronson. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.