Shirley E. Farbo, 94

Shirley E. Farbo, age 94; of Hallock MN passed away Monday December 14, 2020 at Kittson Memorial Nursing Home in Hallock, MN. Shirley Farbo, the daughter of Laura and Herbert Clinton; was born September 11, 1926 in St. Vincent Township. Shirley attended the Lindquist country school in McKinley Township. Shirley married Herman Farbo and they had three children. Barbara (Kenneth) Nordine, Bobby (Joanie) Farbo, and Betty (Thomas) Elliot. Shirley worked in many areas as a waitress, cook, and volunteer. She was a member of the American Legion .Shirley really enjoyed traveling and lived life to the fullest. Shirley loved to garden, plant flowers, quilt, do embroidery, and sew. Shirley is survived by her two daughters Barbara and Betty, 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 6 great- great grandchildren. She had numerous nieces and nephews she loved dearly as well. Shirley was the oldest of 6 children. She was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Laura, Herman, son Bobby, brothers Raymond, Collins and Earl; her sister Bernice, and infant sister Viola. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when everyone can get together and do what Shirley loved best- to eat, drink coffee, visit, laugh, share stories, and play games.