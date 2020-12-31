GMR nominates Christian and Novacek for AAA Award

Greenbush-Middle River High School recently announced it has nominated Mariah Christian and John Novacek for the Academics, Arts, and Athletics (AAA) Award.

Sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League, the AAA Award honors high school seniors who have excelled in the classroom, on the athletic field, and in fine arts. Students who are nominated must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 or better, participate in MSHSL sponsored fine arts and athletic activities, and comply with the MSHSL’s Student Code of Conduct.

AAA Award recipients are selected through a multi-level process that involves League member schools, the League’s administrative regions, and a special committee of educators, business leaders, and members from the fine arts and athletic communities. Regional winners will be announced at the AAA Banquet in Mahnomen on February 3, 2021.

The top two AAA Award candidates from each region will be recognized at an on-court ceremony during the Minnesota Boys’ State Basketball Tournament in March. League officials will announce two state award recipients – one girl and one boy from both Class A and Class AA schools – during the on-court ceremony. Each state award recipient will receive a four-year $1,000 scholarship.

Mariah Christian’s high school teacher and softball coach, David Blazek, recommended her for this award, calling her a hard working and competent student always striving to do her best.

“Mariah has excelled in everything she has been involved in. She has had many successes and I look forward to her many more,” Blazek said in his recommendation letter. “Her hard work and dedication is unparalleled and is a perfect example to all students and her peers. Mariah is a very accomplished individual and would be a very deserving recipient of this award.”

Christian is the daughter of Kent and JoAnn Christan. She plans to attend North Dakota State University to go into Business Administration and try to walk on to the softball team.

John Novacek’s math teacher and Math League coach, Tara Kern, recommended him for this award. She highlighted how Novacek will end up taking all the math courses GMR offers in the college and high school program. He has done well in all these advanced courses, helping others who may be struggling in these courses, Kern said in her recommendation letter.

“John has been active both in and outside of the classroom,” Kern said in the letter. “I recommend John for the Triple ‘A’ Award.”

Novacek is the son of Robert and Carol Novacek. He plans to attend the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and go into Fisheries, Wildlife, Conservation Biology.

To learn more about these two GMR AAA Award winners, read the December 30 issue of The Tribune in print or online.