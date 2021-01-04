Lake of the Woods (Minn.) County Proceedings

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS DECEMBER 15, 2020 PURSUANT TO MN. STATUTE 331A.01, SUBD. 10 THE PUBLISHED MATERIAL IS ONLY A SUMMARY AND THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURERS’ OFFICE OR BY STANDARD MAIL OR ELECTRONIC MAIL OR LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY WEBSITE -www.lake-of-the-woods.mn.us The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room. CALL TO ORDER-Vice-Chair Ed Arnesen called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Cody Hasbargen, Joe Grund, Buck Nordlof, Ed Arnesen. Absent members: Commissioner Jon Waibel. Also present: County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson. APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion-was made by Commissioner Joe Grund, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following additions: Baudette Fire Department/Funding Request. APPROVAL OF MINUTES-Motion-was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously to approve the official and summarized minutes of November 24, 2020. SOCIAL SERVICES-Claims-Motion-was made by Commissioner Joe Grund, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the following claims: Commissioners Warrant’s $22,009.54, Commissioners Warrant’s $2,431.52, Commissioners Warrant’s $13,926.03. Approval of Waiver Management Contract with Meridian Services-Motion-was made by Commissioner Buck Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the Purchase of Service Agreement – Host County Contract for Waiver Case Management with Meridian Services, Inc. and for Social Services Director Amy Ballard and County Attorney James Austad to sign the same. Approval of Northland Counseling Contract for Children’s Mental Health Services -Motion-was made by Commissioner Joe Grund, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried, with Commissioner Cody Hasbargen abstaining, to approve the Purchase of Service Agreement with Northland Counseling Center and for Social Services Director Amy Ballard, County Board Chair Jon Waibel and County Attorney James Austad to sign the same. AUDITOR/TREASURER-Claims-Motion-was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously by roll call to approve the claims against the County as follows: Revenue $456,626.63; Road & Bridge $103,854.93; County Development $435.72; Joint Ditch $360; Solid Waste $24,451.23, Economic Development $89.12. WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 12/15/2020 For Payment 12/18/2020 Vendor Name Amount Agassiz Asphalt LLC 54,000.00 Beltrami County Highway Dept 3,341.41 Cenex Co-Op Services, Inc. 3,681.89 Code 4 Services,Inc 14,593.31 Compudyne, Inc 3,907.00 Counties Providing Technology 3,751.00 DSC Communications 3,885.00 Election Systems & Software, Inc 2,768.06 Freeberg & Grund, Inc 24,633.10 Hoffman, Philipp & Knutson, PLLC 6,225.00 LOW Highway Dept 2,014.66 Malwarebytes Inc 3,135.00 Mar-Kit Landfill 10,563.75 Marco Technologies LLC 2,845.88 MN Counties Intergovernmental Trust 6,476.00 Motorola Solutions, Inc 360,005.00 University Of Mn 9,587.01 WIDSETH 8,107.78 Widseth Smith Nolting&Asst Inc 3,583.33 Wood Interiors 16,733.32 70 Payments less than 2000 41,980.13 Final Total: 585,817.63 Further moved to authorize the payment of the following auditor warrants: November 30, 2020 for $136,413.06, December 2, 2020 for $621,300.81, December 4, 2020 for $232,120.84, December 4, 2020 for ($90.90) and December 9, 2020 for $33,235.88. Salaries-2021 ELECTED OFFICIALS & NON-ELECTED DEPARTMENT HEADS SALARIES-Motion-made by Commissioner Joe Grund to adopt the following County Commissioners salaries schedule and County Board Chair salary schedule for the year 2021; and to adopt a committee meeting per diem of $125.00 for the year 2021. The motion was seconded by Buck Nordlof and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried. Elected Officials – Commissioners: Commissioners $21,500.00; Board Chair $22,500.00 Motion-was made by Commissioner Joe Grund to adopt a Technology Fee of $50.00 per month for County Commissioners for the year 2021. (Technology fee reimbursement for county related phone, internet, computer and copy expenses.) The motion was seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried. Motion-was made by Commissioner Joe Grund, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and unanimously carried to adopt the following Elected Officials salary schedule for the year 2021. Elected Officials – Department Heads: County Sheriff $91,162.08; County Aud/Treas $89,470.80; County Recorder $75,606.48; County Attorney $112,125.60 Motion-was made by Commissioner Joe Grund to adopt the following Non-Elected Department Heads salary schedule for the year 2021. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried. Non-Elected – Department Heads: Assessor Mary Jo Otten $86,213.52; MIS Director Peder Hovland $79,991.28; Public Works Anthony Pirkl $101,915.28; Land/Water Josh Stromlund $86,046.48; Social Service Amy Ballard $86,025.60 Motion-was made by Commissioner Joe Grund to adopt the following Non-Elected Department Heads salary schedule for the year 2021. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried. Non-Elected – Department Heads: Veterans Service Rick Rone $25,671.96; Human Resources Savanna Slick $31,278.24 SALARY ADJUSTMENT, AS AGREED UPON PER UNION CONTRACT-Motion- Highway Union-was made by Commissioner Joe Grund to adjust all full time Highway Union employees’ salary by a .60 cents per hour general adjustment and by 1 merit step, if applicable (not maxed), effective January 1, 2021. Motion was seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried. SALARY ADJUSTMENT, AS AGREED UPON PER UNION CONTRACT-Motion- Solid Waste Union-was made by Commissioner Joe Grund to adjust all full time Solid Waste Union employees’ salary by a .60 cents per hour general adjustment and by 1 merit step, if applicable (not maxed), effective January 1, 2021. Motion was seconded by Buck Nordlof and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried. ALL COUNTY EMPLOYEES (FULL TIME/PERMANENT PART TIME/PART TIME/SEASONAL EMPLOYEES) SALARY ADJUSTMENT (EXCLUDING ELECTED AND NON-ELECTED DEPARTMENT HEADS) -Motion- Non-Union-was made by Commissioner Joe Grund to adjust all non-union employees: full time, permanent part time, part time and seasonal (excluding elected and non-elected department heads) salaries by a .60 cents per hour general adjustment and by 1 merit step, if applicable (not maxed), effective January 1, 2021. Motion was seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried. Health Insurance/Health Care Savings Plan-Motion (motion made 10/27/2020)-was made by Commissioner Joe Grund, seconded by Commissioner Ed Arnesen and carried unanimously to set the 2021 county contribution for family health insurance up to $1,310 per month and single health insurance up to $960 per month. The Public Employees Insurance Program “Advantage Plan” consists of “High”, “Value” and “HSA” plans. For the HSA plans only, any excess county contribution will be deposited directly into the employee’s health savings account, up to the IRS caps. Motion-was made by Commissioner Buck Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve that all PERA eligible Lake of the Woods County employees contribute one percent (1%) of their regular pay (no overtime) into their Health Care Savings Plan (HCSP); in addition, Lake of the Woods County, as employer, will contribute one percent (1%) of the employee’s regular pay (no overtime) to the same all PERA eligible Lake of the Woods County employees. Lake of the Woods County Extension Office Lease-Motion-was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the Lease Agreement with Independent School District #390 for the Lake of the Woods County Extension Office space and for Board Chair Jon Waibel to sign the same. Rinke Noonan Legal Services Agreement-Motion-was made by Commissioner Joe Grund, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the 2021 Legal Services Agreement, Proposal Option 1, with Rinke Noonan and for Board Chair Jon Waibel and County Attorney James Austad to sign the same. ATTENDANCE-Commissioner Jon Waibel arrived to the meeting at 9:30 a.m. 2021 Meeting Dates-Motion-was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the following 2021 County Board Meeting Dates: 2021 LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY BOARD MEETING DATES January Tuesday, January 5 (Organizational Meeting) 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room Tuesday, January 12 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room Tuesday, January 26 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room February Tuesday, February 9 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room Tuesday, February 23 9:00 a.m. Lake of the Woods School March Tuesday, March 9 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room Tuesday, March 239:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room April Tuesday, April 13 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room Tuesday, April 27 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room May Tuesday, May 11 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room Tuesday, May 25 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room June Tuesday, June 8 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room Monday, June 14 6:00 p.m. Board of Equalization Tuesday, June 15 10:00 a.m. NWA Tuesday, June 22 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room July Tuesday, July 13 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room Tuesday, July 27 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room August Tuesday, August 10 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room Tuesday, August 24 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room September Tuesday, September 14 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room Tuesday, September 28 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room October Tuesday, October 12 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room Tuesday, October 26 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room November Tuesday, November 9 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room Tuesday, November 23 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room December Tuesday, December 14 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room Tuesday, December 14 6:00 p.m. TNT Meeting Tuesday, December 28 9:00 a.m. Government Center, Commissioners Room LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MAY BE ATTENDING THE FOLLOWING: AMC JOINT LEGISLATIVE CONFERENCE: February 17-18 in St. Paul AMC LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE: March 31- April 2 in Nisswa AMC DISTRICT 2 MEETING: June 16 and October 27 AMC POLICY COMMITTEE: September 16-17 in Alexandria AMC ANNUAL CONFERENCE: December 6-8 in Bloomington LAKE OF THE WOODS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY MEETINGS Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners will be attending these meetings on the 3rd Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Government Center COUNTY ASSESSOR-Appraiser Trainee/Appraiser Pay Schedule-Motion-was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Ed Arnesen and carried unanimously by roll call to approve a change in pay scale for Tyler Swanson from Appraiser Trainee to Appraiser effective 10/5/2020 to grade 13, step 1, points 289, $22.72 per hour. RECESS-The Board took a brief recess at 9:36 a.m. and reconvened the meeting at 9:45 a.m. COUNTY SHERIFF-PERA Resolution-The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and moved for adoption: Resolution No. 20-12-01 Public Employees Police and Fire Plan WHEREAS, the policy of the State of Minnesota as declared in Minnesota Statutes 353.63 is to give special consideration to employees who perform hazardous work and devote their time and skills to protecting the property and personal safety of others; and WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes Section 353.64 permits governmental subdivisions to request coverage in the Public Employees Police and Fire plan for eligible employees of police departments whose position duties meet the requirements stated therein and listed below. BE IT RESOLVED that the Commissioners of Lake of the Woods County hereby declare that the position titled Part Time Deputy Sheriff, currently held by Andrew Jespersen meets all of the following Police and Fire membership requirements: 1. Said position requires a license by the Minnesota peace officer standards and training board under sections 626.84 to 626.863 and this employee is so licensed; 2. Said position’s primary (over 50%) duty is to enforce the general criminal laws of the state; 3. Said position charges this employee with the prevention and detection of crime; 4. Said position gives this employee the full power of arrest, and 5. Said position is assigned to a designated police or sheriff’s department. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that this governing body hereby requests that the above-named employee be accepted as a member of the Public Employees Police and Fire Plan effective the date of this employee’s initial Police and Fire salary deduction by the governmental subdivision. The resolution was seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund, and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried. I-Mobile State Patrol Contract-Motion-was made by Commissioner Joe Grund, seconded by Commissioner Ed Arnesen and carried unanimously to approve the I-Mobile State Patrol Contract and for Chair Jon Waibel and County Sheriff Gary Fish to sign the same. CENTRALSQUARE PRESENTATION-Blakelyn Bailey from CentralSquare Technologies provided a presentation on the managed services that they provide for law enforcement organizations. PUBLIC HEARING-Proposed closure of that portion of Township Road #167 crossing the CN Railroad at US/DOT #312192G located on 34th Ave NW, Pitt, MN-Motion-was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously to close the regular meeting and open the Public Hearing at 10:30 a.m. County Engineer, AJ Pirkl provided an update on the proposed project and several community members provided information to the Board. Motion-was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously to close the Public Hearing and open the regular meeting at 11:15 a.m. After hearing overwhelming opposition from the public, it was the consensus of the Board to take no action on the proposed closure of that portion of Township Road #167 crossing the CN Railroad at US/DOT #312192G located on 34th Ave NW, Pitt, MN. RECESS-The Board took a brief recess at 11:20 a.m. and reconvened the meeting at 11:25 a.m. COUNTY HIGHWAY/LANDFILL-Highway-Smart Phone for Employee-Motion-was made by Commissioner Joe Grund, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve a County owned smart phone and email address for employee Keith Grund. Write off an IRS-US Treasury Fuel Tax Refund-Motion-was made by Commissioner Buck Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and carried unanimously to write off $2,322.39 from accounts receivable for an IRS-US Treasury Fuel Tax Refund that has not been received. Agenda-Motion-was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to add to the agenda: Northwest Angle Drifters Request for Donation. Northwest Angle Drifters Request for Donation-Motion-was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve a donation to the Northwest Angle Drifters for two culverts at a cost of $1,200 from the reserve fund. Final approval of SAP 039-631-005-Motion-was made by Commissioner Buck Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Ed Arnesen and carried unanimously to approve the final payment for SAP 039-631-005 for KGM Contractors, Inc. of Angora, MN in the total amount of $672,864.65 and hereby authorize final payment of $74,682.57. Solid Waste-Solid Waste Assessments and Budget-Motion-was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously to approve the 2021 solid waste assessments and budget as recommended by the solid waste committee. The solid waste assessments will include a cap of 999 units. AIRMEDCARE-AirMedCare Membership Agreement-Tami Evavold, from Guardian Flight, provided an update on the services included in the AirMedCare Network Municipal Site Membership. Motion-was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Ed Arnesen and carried unanimously to approve the AirMedCare Network Municipal Site Membership Agreement for medical necessity within Lake of the Woods County or Roseau County in the amount of $16,803.00 for 2021 from the revenue fund and authorize Chair Jon Waibel to sign the same. ARROWHEAD LIBRARY-Jim Weikum, Executive Director of the Arrowhead Library System, provided an update to the Board. Weikum talked about the increased use of the mail book service and online library card application during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also shared information about new services, such as, eMagazines being added to the Libby App and online children’s picture books available through the TumbleBookLibrary. Weikum encourages area residents to go to the Arrowhead Library System’s website and participate in the Minnesota Speed Test Initiative, a project to collect data about broadband speed to help in efforts to improve broadband services in the area. LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY FAIR BOARD-Lake of the Woods Grandstand Project-Members of the Lake of the Woods County Fair Board met with the County Board to discuss replacing the grandstands at the Lake of the Woods County Fairgrounds. It was the consensus of the County Board to have the Fair Board continue to get bids for the project. The County Board will reach out to the Economic Development Authority and request their assistance in researching funding opportunities. The project will be placed on the County Board meeting agenda for January 12, 2021. BAUDETTE FIRE DEPARTMENT -Funding Request-Motion-was made by Commissioner Joe Grund, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to contribute $20,000 from the reserve fund to the Baudette Fire Department to be used towards the purchase of 800 mhz radios for the volunteer firefighters. The Baudette Fire Department will send an invoice to the county. PUBLIC HEALTH CONTRACT WITH CHI LAKEWOOD HEALTH-Motion-was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the 2021 Purchase of Service Agreement between Lake of the Woods County and CHI LakeWood Health to coordinate Community Health Services, pending approval by the County Attorney, and for Chair Jon Waibel, County Attorney James Austad and Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson to sign the same. COVID-19 UPDATE-Kay M. Schell, Public Health Manager at CHI LakeWood Health, provided an update regarding the COVID-19 cases and vaccine. RECESS-The meeting was called to recess at 1:10 p.m. and reconvened at 6:00 p.m. TRUTH IN TAXATION MEETING -Motion-was made by Commissioner Joe Grund, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously by roll call to close the regular meeting and open the Public Hearing for Truth In Taxation meeting at 6:00 p.m. Members present, Commissioners Cody Hasbargen, Jon Waibel, Ed Arnesen (by phone), Buck Nordlof and Joe Grund (by phone). Others present, County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson, County Assessor Mary Jo Otten, and Public Works Director Anthony Pirkl. County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson reviewed the 2021 Proposed County Levy at the Truth In Taxation Public Hearing. Motion-was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously by roll call to close the public hearing and open the regular meeting at 6:20 p.m. Resolution-The following Resolution was proposed and moved for adoption by Commissioner Buck Nordlof: RESOLUTION ADOPTING CERTIFIED 2021 BUDGET AND TAX LEVY RESOLUTION 2020-12-02 WHEREAS, the Proposed County Budget for the year 2021 has been reviewed by the Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners; and NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the following Proposed Budget and Tax Levy is hereby adopted for the Lake of the Woods County for 2021: Revenue Fund $ 1,768,300 Road & Bridge Fund $ 449,580 Social Services Fund $ 603,935 Economic Development Authority Fund $ 60,000 2021 Proposed Budget and Tax Levy $ 2,881,815 BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the following amounts be levied against the unorganized townships of Lake of the Woods County for 2021: Twp Road & Bridge $ 451,470* Twp Fire – Baudette $ 25,000 Twp Fire – Williams $ 14,872 Twp Fire – NW Angle $ 6,500 Total $ 497,842 2021 – * $451,470 for Township Road & Bridge includes $12,765 for Admin of Township Roads (438,705+12,765=451,470) A public meeting to discuss the 2021 Proposed Budget and Tax Levy was held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. in the Lake of the Woods County Commissioners’ Room. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried by roll call. RECESS-With no further business before the Board, Chairman Jon Waibel called the meeting to recess at 6:25 p.m. Attest: December 29, 2020 County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson Chairman Jon Waibel Publish January 6, 2021