EGF Blue Line Club encourages outside skating during and after pause with rink contest

Rink Contest

The East Grand Forks Blue Line Club is hoping to encourage its members to stay active during the pause, by celebrating a Minnesota tradition, the backyard skating rink, and holding a rink contest for its members.

The contest runs from December 4 thru January 15 and the rules are simple. Entries are only valid if the rink is located by your house/neighborhood and you must be a current member of the Blue Line Club. You can register and pay online to join at www.egfhockey.com if you are currently not a member but wish to join and enter the contest.

According to Katie Boespflug EGF Parks & Recreation Specialist, whose husband is also the president of the Blue Line Club about six rinks have been entered so far with about eight more that she knows of that are planning to submit an entry.

“There’s a lot more people starting outdoor rinks that got such a late start this year because the ground is so warm,” says Boespflug.

When the entry period is over a voting panel that consists of representatives from the Blue Line Club, the EGF varsity boys hockey team, and the EGF varsity girls hockey team will drive around and look the rinks and make recommendations to the Blue Line Club.

The winners are not just competing for pride the prizes for the contest are:

East Side Pride (Grand Prize)

Warming Tent/Fishing House

Best Lighting

Monetary Amount

Best Ambience/Setup

EGF Hockey Fire Pit

Rookie of the Year (This is a rink that has not been setup prior)

Monetary Amount

Most Creative Use of Space

Monetary Amount

There is still time to submit your entry. To submit your entries, email your name, phone, address and a picture of your rink to [email protected] Pictures will be shared via social media and passed onto the voting panel.