Lake of the Woods County (Minn.) Commissioner Proceedings for December 29, 2020

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS DECEMBER 29, 2020 PURSUANT TO MN. STATUTE 331A.01, SUBD. 10 THE PUBLISHED MATERIAL IS ONLY A SUMMARY AND THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURERS’ OFFICE OR BY STANDARD MAIL OR ELECTRONIC MAIL OR LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY WEBSITE -www.lake-of-the-woods.mn.us The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room. CALL TO ORDER-Chair Jon Waibel called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Cody Hasbargen, Joe Grund, Ed Arnesen and Jon Waibel. Commissioner Buck Nordlof attended the meeting by phone conference. Also present: County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson. APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion-was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and carried unanimously by roll call to approve the agenda with the following additions: Auditor-Treasurer/Motion to Pay off Ditch 28 Loan; EDA/Update on lineworkers school building. APPROVAL OF MINUTES-Motion-was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously by roll call to approve the official and summarized minutes of December 15, 2020. SOCIAL SERVICES-Claims-Motion-was made by Commissioner Joe Grund, seconded by Commissioner Ed Arnesen and carried unanimously by roll call to approve the following claims: Commissioners Warrant’s $15,470.01, Commissioners Warrant’s $1,942.61, Commissioners Warrant’s $7,011.61. AUDITOR/TREASURER-Claims-Motion-was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and carried unanimously by roll call to approve the claims against the County as follows: Revenue $12,358.76; Road & Bridge $7,510.72; County Development $6,496.00; Natural Resources Enhancement $5,050.00; Solid Waste $6,745.36; EDA $1,720.46. WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 12/29/2020 For Payment 12/31/2020 Vendor Name Amount American Solutions For Business 2,385.29 First State Tire Recycling 4,628.89 KRIS Engineering Inc 4,765.00 WIDSETH 11,624.33 32 Payments less than 2000 16,477.79 Final Total: 39,881.30 Further moved to authorize the payment of the following auditor warrants: December 16, 2020 for $374,168.39, December 23, 2020 for $90,085.21. IRS Mileage Rate-Motion-was made by Commissioner Joe Grund, seconded by Commissioner Ed Arnesen and carried unanimously by roll call to approve the 2021 Standard IRS Mileage rate for business miles at 56 cents per mile. Motion to Pay Year End Bills-Motion-was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Ed Arnesen and carried unanimously by roll call to approve the payment of year end bills on the Auditors list on December 31, 2020. Resolution for Year End Commitment of Funds-Resolution-The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously by roll call: RESOLUTION YEAR END COMMITMENT OF FUNDS RESOLUTION NO. 20-12-03 WHEREAS, per Lake of the Woods County Fund Balance Policy, the County Board will annually or as deemed necessary commit specific revenue sources for specified purposed by resolution; NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, the Lake of the Woods County hereby commits the following reserves with the amounts to be determined at a later date: Building; Community Health; Elections; Health/Medical; Housing Rehabilitation; Land & Building Acquisitions; Sheriff’s Posse; Sheriff’s Vending Commission; Technology; Transit; Drainage Maintenance; Future Equipment, and Future Budget Expenditures. Transfer of Funds to Ditch Funds-Motion-was made by Commissioner Joe Grund, seconded by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and carried unanimously by roll call to authorize a temporary loan to Ditch Fund 26; to mitigate a temporary negative cash balance. Ditch Loan-Motion-was made by Commissioner Joe Grund, seconded by Commissioner Ed Arnesen and carried unanimously by roll call to approve the transfer of funds from Ditch 28 Fund to the Revenue Fund for payoff of Loan 2 at $10,000 and applicable interest. HUMAN RESOURCES-Employee Recognition-The 2020 Steven R. Sindelir Memorial Award for Excellence was awarded to Erik Tange. The Award for Excellence honorable mentions and years of service awards were also recognized. WHEELERS SANITATION BOARD APPOINTMENTS-Motion-was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Ed Arnesen and carried unanimously by roll call to appoint Alan Thompson and Marshall Monk to the Wheeler’s Point Sanitary District Board for a three-year term beginning January 2, 2021 thru January 2, 2024. COUNTY HIGHWAY/LANDFILL-Highway Update – County Engineer AJ Pirkl provided a highway update. Permission to Hire Heavy Equipment Operator-Motion-was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously by roll call to hire the heavy equipment operator as a seasonal employee until their college program is completed in May and then as a full-time employee. The employee will be hired at grade 11, step 1, $20.33 per hour. Also approved Chair Jon Waibel to sign the memorandum of understanding. Landfill Update – County Engineer AJ Pirkl provided a landfill update. A response was received from the MPCA and there is a new representative on the account. Pirkl will be meeting with the MPCA the second week of January. DITCH AUTHORITY-Motion-was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and unanimously carried by roll call to close the regular meeting and open Ditch Authority. The Ditch Authority discussed a ditch petition from Daniel Pieper. The petition was submitted just as the county was brushing JD 22. The area in question has been surveyed and Lake of the Woods County will work with Roseau County to look for grant availability for erosion control. Also discussed running a bulldozer on the bottom of the ditch to flatten out any possible high areas. The Ditch Authority also discussed a JD 28 project and billing for work done on JD 22. Ditch assessments for 2021 were also reviewed. Motion-was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and unanimously carried by roll call to close the Ditch Authority meeting and open the regular meeting. ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY-MN Counties Business Assistance-Motion-was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and unanimously carried by roll call for County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson to sign the County Relief Grants Certification form on behalf of the County for Business COVID Relief Funds in the amount of $256,250. It was also the consensus of the Board for the Economic Development Authority to coordinate the administration of the funds. Economic Development Director, Ryan Zemek, will create an application, policy and a press release regarding how businesses can apply. EDA Board Appointment-The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Joe Grund, seconded by Commissioner Ed Arnesen and carried unanimously by roll call to adopt the following resolution: RE-APPOINTMENT OF TERMS OF THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY RESOLUTION NUMBER 20-12-04; Whereas Lake of the Woods County Board, pursuant to MN Statute §469.093, Subd.1 has provided a public notice and conducted a public hearing on September 14, 2010 to consider the creation of an Economic Development Authority and adopted the Enabling Resolution creating the same; and Whereas the County Board of Commissioners of the County of Lake of the Woods adopted the following: The EDA shall consist of a governing body of nine (9) members, as per the adopted Enabling Resolution, of which: Five (5) Sitting Commissioners, Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners Four (4) Members shall be nominated by the following organizations and appointed by the County Board: Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) to recommend appointment Chamber of Commerce to recommend appointment Lake of the Woods Tourism to recommend appointment City of Baudette to recommend appointment The Board Members and 6-year terms are established as follows: Board Member Term Expires Representing Brock Stebackken 12/31/2023 City of Baudette James “Buck” Nordlof 12/31/2023 County Board District 1 Jeff Bauers 12/31/2024 IDC Mike Kinsella 12/31/2024 Tourism Board Ed Arnesen 12/31/2025 County Board District 5 Jon Waibel 12/31/2025 County Board District 4 Brad Nylander 12/31/2020 Chamber of Commerce Cody Hasbargen 12/31/2021 County Board District 2 Joe Grund 12/31/2022 County Board District 3 Whereas one board members term expiring on December 31, 2020; Now, therefore, be it resolved that the County Board of Commissioners of the County of Lake of the Woods hereby appoints the following board member for a 6-year term; Board Member Term Expires Representing Brad Nylander 12/31/2026 Chamber of Commerce Lineworker School Building-The Board discussed the building formerly used for the lineworker school. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE-Chamber Building-Erica Anderson, representing the Baudette-Lake of the Woods Chamber of Commerce, met with the Board regarding the chamber building. The tourism bureau is in the final stages of moving out of the building. The Chamber is unable to keep the building, due to the cost. They are looking to the city and the county, who originally contributed the money for the building, on what to do next. It was the consensus of the Board to take no action until after the City of Baudette has had an opportunity to discuss the topic. The county will add the Chamber Building to the 1/12/2021 meeting agenda. AGENDA-Remove Old/New Business-Motion-was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously by roll call to approve the removal of the following old/new business agenda items: CR 33. COVID-19 UPDATE -CHI LakeWood Health Public Health Manager, Kay M. Schell, said that the Moderna vaccine has started to arrive. CHI LakeWood Health is focusing on vaccinating long-term care residents and staff right now. More than 70 CHI LakeWood Health employees have received their first round of vaccine. Savanna Slick, Human Resources Director for Lake of the Woods County, explained that The Families First Coronavirus Response Act expires as of December 31st, 2020. With this expiring, county employees, who must be out due to COVID related issues, must use sick time. Employees can reach out to their department head if a unique situation occurs. ADJOURNMENT-Motion-was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously by roll call to call the meeting adjourned at 11:40 a.m. Attest: January 5, 2021 County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson Chair Joe Grund Publish January 13, 2021