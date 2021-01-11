LeRoy Oscar Nelson, 94

LeRoy Oscar Nelson, son of Helen and Oscar Nelson, was born on February 19, 1926. He passed away on December 30, 2020 at Woodbury Estates in Woodbury, Minnesota at the age of 94.

LeRoy grew up in Baudette, Minnesota and was a Power-lineman for Northstar Electric Cooperative in Littlefork, Minnesota where he met and married the love of his life, Margit Anzinger. He was preceded in death by his father Oscar, mother Helen and his sister Hazel Stauffenecker. He is survived by his wife Margit, sons Daniel (Cathy) of Australia, Larry (Kathy) of Ramsey, Bob (Betsy) of Edina and daughter Lehne (Scott Brimer) of Shell Lake, Wisconsin; five grandchildren, Rebecca (Richard Smith) Nelson, Mark (Maria) Nelson, Alex (Dylan Noonan) Nelson, Stuart Nelson, Cullen Nelson and five great grandchildren, Olivia, Silvia, Leo Nelson-Smith, and Henry and Emily Noonan.

In 1949, LeRoy and his new bride, Margit, moved to Slayton, Mn from Baudette, Mn to head up the Nobels Electric Cooperative’s outpost. LeRoy also worked as a Master Electrician for Nelson Electric during his spare time. He wired many new homes in the Slayton area until they moved to Jackson, Mn in 1964 where he established and taught the first Power-lineman course in the United States. Many of the principles and techniques he created are still used in the schools today.

In 1965, the family moved to St. James, Mn where LeRoy started working as the Line Superintendent for South Central Electric Cooperative. He retired in 1987 as the Co-op’s General Manager. During his time in St. James, LeRoy served on his Church Council, the School Board (finished as Chairman), and on the Minnesota State Electrical Board.

Upon retiring in 1987, LeRoy and Margit decided to move back to Baudette, where they spent the next 35 years enjoying retirement. LeRoy was an avid deer hunter and loved fishing on Lake of the Woods. He also was the interim General Manager for North Star Electric Cooperative in Baudette, until they could find a new manager in the late 1980s. He continued to wire his friends homes, their church and businesses even into his mid 80s.

LeRoy and Margit had a storybook life together, enjoying being married to each other for over 72 years. His smile and caring attitude was always present and his love for his wife, children and his church (Wabanica Lutheran) was most important to him.

Due to Covid 19, a celebration of his life will be planned for a later date. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff at Woodbury Senior Living.

God Bless the memory of LeRoy Nelson.