Dale M. Erickson, 89

A Memorial Service for Dale M. Erickson of Baudette, MN following all MN State Covid Guidelines will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Wabanica Lutheran Church in Baudette, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Dale Erickson was born August 13, 1931 in Racine, WI to Bertha Flaaten and Arthur C. Erickson. His family moved to Halma, MN in 1933 and then to Malung, MN. Dale joined the Navy in 1949. After his years of service he returned to Malung where he worked odd jobs for a number of years. Dale married Bertha Magnuson; they had five children.

Dale started working for Erickson Electric in Roseau. He then moved to Warroad and worked for Fish Electric until he got his Master electrical license and moved to Baudette and started his own business, Dale’s Electric. Shortly after that he joined with his partner Loren Lien and started E & L Electric.

Dale married Janeva Taylor in 1985. They loved going to the cabin in Morrison, gardening and traveling. They traveled to Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, Nicaragua, and Mexico and wintered in Texas for numerous years. This year’s trip was planned to visit Texas again. Dale enjoyed fishing, golfing, and curling, but his true passion was hunting. He loved having his Labradors with him. He enjoyed visiting with family and friends.

Dale had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. This may have slowed him down over the years; however he never gave up that desire to continue to do the things he loved.

Dale is survived by his wife Janeva Erickson; children Debra (Bill) Sindelir of Rochester, MN, Mark (Teri) Erickson of Lakeville, MN, Diane (Don) Hayes of Roseau, Mike (Pat) Erickson of Pine City, MN, Susie (Jeff) Boeckmann of Deephaven, MN; step-children Dawn Marie Wiseman of Kincardin, ON, Susan Taylor, Winnipeg, MB ; Janette Gavel, Stratton ON; grandchildren Evan, Melissa, Kelsey, Emily, Nathan, Nick, Beth, Lexi, Christine, Shelley, Jeff, Will, Michael, Dan, and Rob; and several great-grandchildren; sisters Arlys Lofstad, Patricia Alberg, Kathy McDonald, Carla Lindemoen, Pam Voytella, Barb Peterson; brothers Mike Rugland, Richard Erickson, Paul Erickson.

He was preceded in death by his parents Bertha and Arthur Erickson, step-mother Viola Erickson; sister Karen Erickson, step-children Bradley Taylor and Ty Taylor.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to the Baudette Veterans Ceremonial Squad