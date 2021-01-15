Roseau County (Minn.) Commissioner Proceedings

SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE JANUARY 5, 2021 ROSEAU COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING The Board of Commissioners of Roseau County, Minnesota met in the Courthouse in the City of Roseau on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. CALL TO ORDER The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m. by Board Chair Roger Falk. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Commissioners present were Roger Falk, John Horner, Jack Swanson, Russell Walker, and Daryl Wicklund. Others present were Martie Monsrud, Jeff Pelowski, Joleen Kezar, Liz Lund, Daryle Dahl, Dan Fabian, and Judge Donna Dixon; while those attending through ZOOM were Sue Grafstrom, Diane Gregerson, Martin Howes, Kristy Kjos, Karla Langaas, Cindy Tangen, and Mike Flaagan. SWEARING IN CEREMONY Judge Donna Dixon administered the Oath of Office to re-elected Commissioners Jack Swanson (District 2) and Russell Walker (District 4). ELECTION OF OFFICERS Board Chair Falk turned the meeting over to Coordinator Pelowski, who then called for nominations for Chair of the Roseau County Board for 2021. Commissioner Walker nominated Commissioner Wicklund as Chair. Coordinator Pelowski called for further nominations three times, and there were none. A motion to cease nominations and cast a unanimous ballot for Commissioner Wicklund to serve as the 2021 Board Chair was made by Commissioner Swanson, seconded by Commissioner Walker, and carried unanimously. Coordinator Pelowski then turned the meeting over to Chair Wicklund. Chair Wicklund called for nominations for Vice-Chair. A motion to nominate Commissioner Horner as Vice-Chair was made by Commissioner Swanson, seconded by Commissioner Falk, and carried unanimously. APPROVAL OF AGENDA Assistant Engineer Dahl requested the addition of a Letter of Intent to establish Quiet Zones in the City of Warroad and Lake Township to the Consent Agenda. Coordinator Pelowski requested the addition of a Warroad-Roseau Rail Trail Project Sponsorship Resolution to the Consent Agenda. The Board approved the amended Agenda. COMMENTS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS Commissioner Falk commented that the Warroad River Skating Path has been well received by the public. Commissioner Swanson provided an informational handout, entitled “Love Your Enemies”, to the Board members and Staff. DELEGATIONS/BOARD APPOINTMENTS/PUBLIC COMMENTS Dan Fabian, City of Roseau Mayor-Elect State Representative/Roseau Mayor-Elect Dan Fabian invited the Board to attend the Roseau City Council meeting on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. for his swearing in ceremony as the newly elected Mayor of the City of Roseau. CONSENT AGENDA The Board, by adoption of its Consent Agenda, approved the December 22, 2020, Regular Board Proceedings; approved the 2021 Mileage and Meal Expense Reimbursement & Out-of-State Travel Policy as amended; approved the 2021 Pocket Gopher Bounty; approved the 2021 Beaver Bounty as amended; authorized the Auditor/Recorder to Pay Routine Bills; approved a Letter of Intent to establish Quiet Zones in the City of Warroad and Lake Township; and approved the following Warroad-Roseau Rail Trail, Project Sponsorship Resolution: 2021-01-04 BE IT RESOLVED, that Roseau County agrees to act as sponsoring agency for the project identified as Warroad-Roseau Rail Trail, seeking Transportation Alternatives Program funding, and has reviewed and approved the project as proposed. Sponsorship includes a willingness to secure and guarantee the local share of costs associated with this project and responsibility for seeing this project through to its completion, with compliance of all applicable laws, rules and regulations. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that County Auditor/Recorder Martha Monsrud is hereby authorized to act as agent on behalf of Roseau County. DEPARTMENT REPORTS Auditor/Recorder 2021 Publishing Bids – Official Newspaper Only one sealed bid was received for 2021 publishing, as follows: 1) OFFICIAL COUNTY NEWSPAPER; Publication of the County Board Proceedings, all legal notices of the County, first publication of the 2020 Financial Statement Summary pursuant to M.S.§375.17, and List of Delinquent Taxes, all pursuant to M.S.§375.12, 375.17, 279.05, 279.07, 279.08, and 279.09, in 2021. The Tribune $3.99 per column inch The Board approved the following Resolution: 2021-01-02 BE IT RESOLVED, that The Tribune be designated as the Official County Newspaper to publish the County Board Proceedings, all legal notices of the County, first publication of the 2020 Financial Statement Summary pursuant to M.S. §375.17, list of Delinquent Taxes, all pursuant to M.S. § 375.12, 375.17, 279.05, 279.07, 279.08, and 279.09, in 2021, at the rate of $3.99 per column inch. 2) Second publication of the 2020 Financial Statement Summary pursuant to M.S.§375.17. No bids were received for this required publication. COUNTY BOARD ITEMS 2021 Commissioner Committee Assignments The 2020 Committee Assignments list was distributed and discussed. Following review/revision of the list, the Board approved the 2021 Commissioner Committee assignments. (Note: A complete listing of the 2021 Committee assignments is available for public review in the County Coordinator’s Office) Upon motion carried, the Board adjourned the Regular meeting at 10:05 a.m. The next Regular meeting of the Board is scheduled for Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (January 20, 2021)