School District 676 (Badger, Minn,) Proceedings

SCHOOL DISTRICT #676 BADGER, MINN. 56714 Minutes of Regular Meeting 1. Call to Order at 7:40 P.M. 1.1. Pledge of Allegiance 1.1.a. Opening Statement by Board Chair (or designee) regarding general process for this remote School Board Meeting during COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic. 1.2. Roll Call (alphabetical order): Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, and Carol Rhen. Jim Christianson attended meeting in-person. The remaining board attended via zoom. Absent: Jeramy Swenson 1.3. Administration: Kevin Ricke, Shena Brandt, Stacey Warne 2. Visitor Comments Visitors Present: Jodie Davy, Matt Rantapa, Ashley Lambert, Brent Olson, Gretchen Lee, and Ryan Bergeron 2.1. Truth in Taxation Public Hearing (7:30 PM) Presenter: Co-Presenter: Matt Rantapaa, Senior VP, R.W. Baird & Co. 3. Recommendation to add and/or remove items to the agenda from Board Members or School Administrators 4. Approval of Agenda 4.1. A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Dostal to approve the agenda for the December 14, 2020 Regular School Board Meeting as presented/amended Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, and Carol Rhen. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 5. Minutes 5.1. A motion was made by Member Dostal, seconded by Member Hauger to approve the minutes of the Regular School Board Meeting held on Monday, November 9, 2020. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, and Carol Rhen. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 5.2. A motion was made by Member Hauger, seconded by Member Christianson to approve the minutes of the Special School Board Meeting held on Friday, November 13, 2020. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, and Carol Rhen. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 5.3. A motion was made by Member Dostal, seconded by Member Christianson to approve the minutes of the Special School Board Meeting with closed session portions held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, and Carol Rhen. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 6. Consent Agenda 6.1. Pay Bills: A motion was made by Member Isane, seconded by Member Rhen to approve the payment of bills check #60662 through check #60733 for a total of $88,433.40 as listed. Purchasing Card electronic payments dated December 3, 2020 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, and Carol Rhen. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 7. Communications 7.1. Buildings & Grounds Update by Striker Hasson, Head of Maintenance and Grounds. • Only running one the newer boiler due to mild weather. • The City of Badger is selling their skid steer • Currently looking at tractor prices. A tractor is $12,0000-$28,000 depending on year, hours, cab/no cab, horsepower, etc. Striker feels that getting a bigger tractor would be beneficial for snow removal as well as a zero turn mower for mowing. 7.2. Superintendent 7.2.a. COVID Update: Badger School Roseau County and revised MDH guidelines 7.2.b. Agenda Item 7.1 at the October 26, 2020 Special School Board Meeting approved Friday Early Outs for Distance Learner Support Time and Employee Support Time” for Fridays beginning October 30 to January 8. November 6 of the following week was when the announcement of Executive Order 20-95 and Executive Order 20-94 occurred: Teachers are to receive an additional 30 minutes per day teacher prep time above their current prep time. This counts as student compulsory instructional time. The prep time can be cumulative and does not have to happen daily. 7.2.c. MSBA Training for Newly Elected Board Members: Jodie Davy, Brent Olson and Cari Dostal completed “Learning to Lead – School Board Basics: Phase I” from 6-9pm on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Jodie Davy, Brent Olson and Cari Dostal are registered for MSBA Phase II training “School Finance and Management” with part 1 being held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 6-9pm and part 2 being held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 also 6-9pm. 7.2.d. All Board Members encouraged to participate in the “2021 MSBA Leadership Conference – At Home Edition” which will be held over three Thursday morning sessions approximately 8am to Noon – January 14, January 21 and January 28. Registration closes January 6, 2021 – no fee; however, registration is required. Information attached. 7.2.e. 5:00 PM Tuesday, December 15, 2020 Special School Board Meeting with Closed Sessions Portions to continue/complete evaluation of the performance of Superintendent/Principal K-12 Kevin Ricke as well as Labor Negotiation Strategy to discuss and review labor negotiation proposals related to future direction of administrative position and/or subsequent contract. Statement summarizing previous December 8, 2020 Special School Meeting with Closed Session portions: Started evaluation feedback and reflective discussion but more time is needed to continue the process. 7.2.f. Badger School District Budget to Actual Expenditure Report. 7.3. Dean of Students 7.3.a. Enrollment as of Thursday, December 10, 2020 7.3.b. Junior Hailey VonEnde is nominated for ExCEL Award (Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership) 7.3.c. Seniors Kasen Swenson and Erika Howell are Badger High School’s AAA Award Winners (Academics, Arts and Athletics) 7.3.d. Academic Reminders: Last Friday, December 11 marked the midterm and Friday, January 22 will be the end of second quarter/first semester. 7.3.e. Updates regarding MSHSL Activity Practices and Events 7.3.f. Winter Break: No School for students Thursday, December 24, 2020 through Sunday, January 3, 2021 8. Reports 8.1. Accept Cash Report: A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Hauger to accept Cash Report through November 30, 2020 subject to audit. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, and Carol Rhen. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 8.2. Acceptance of Donations to the School: A motion was made by Member Christianson, seconded by Member Dostal to accept $100 donation to the Badger School Library from Charles Erickson. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, and Carol Rhen. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 8.3. Safety Committee Meeting held 6:30pm today December 24, 2020. today’s agenda and the minutes from previous October 12, 2020 meeting are attached. The next Safety Committemeeting is scheduled for March 8, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. Either Stacey Warne and/or Jim Christianson will re-cap or comment as necessary. New AED’s were purchased. 8.4. WBWF: A motion was made by Member Christianson, seconded by Member Rhen to adopt the 2019-2020 World’s Best Workforce Report for submission to MDE Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, and Carol Rhen. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 8.5. Formal Thank You to Curt Hauger and Jim Christianson for their service as Directors on the Badger School Board 9. Proposed Resolutions 9.1. A motion was made by Member Christianson, seconded by Member Rhen to approve the certification of the final 2020 Payable 2021 Levy for $436,970.18 the maximum lev limitation amount. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, and Carol Rhen. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 9.2. Approve Resolution to Designate Polling Place if any school election(s) necessary in 2021: A motion was made by Member Hauger, seconded by Member Rhen to approve the: RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING COMBINED POLLING PLACES FOR MULTIPLE PRECINCTS AND DESIGNATING HOURS DURING WHICH THE POLLING PLACES WILL REMAIN OPEN FOR VOTING FOR SCHOOL DISTRICT ELECTIONS NOT HELD ON THE DAY OF A STATEWIDE ELECTION BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No.676, State of Minnesota, as follows: 1. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.11, the precincts and polling places for school district elections are those precincts or parts of precincts located within the boundaries of the school district which have been established by the cities or towns located in whole or in part within the school district. The board hereby confirms those precincts and polling places so established by those municipalities. 2. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.11, the board may establish a combined polling place for several precincts for school district elections not held on the day of a statewide election. Each combined polling place must be a polling place that has been designated for use as a polling place by a county or municipality. The following combined polling places are established to serve the precincts specified for all school district special and general elections not held on the same day as a statewide election in the calendar year following the adoption of this resolution: (Set forth each combined polling place explaining which precincts are being served, such as:) Combined Polling Place: Badger Community Center 111 North Main St Badger, MN 56714 This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 676 located in the following Precincts ·Badger ·Barnett Township ·Dieter Township ·Huss Township ·Moose Township ·Nereson Township ·Pohlitz Township ·Poplar Grove Township ·Ross Township ·Skagen Township ·Stafford Township ·Stokes Township located in Roseau County, Minnesota. Note: See Section 2.3.2 of the Election Manual regarding changing polling places in the case of an emergency or if the polling place is no longer available. *3. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.09, the polling places will remain open for voting for school district elections not held on the same day as a statewide election between the hours of 7:00 o’clock a.m. and 8:00 o’clock p.m. Note: See Section 3.6 of the Election Manual regarding certain restrictions on voting hours. 4. The clerk is directed to file a certified copy of this resolution with the county auditors of each of the counties in which the school district is located, in whole or in part, within thirty (30) days after its adoption. 5. As required by Minnesota Statutes, Section 204B.16, Subdivision 1a, the clerk is hereby authorized and directed to give written notice of new polling place locations to each affected household with at least one registered voter in the school district whose school district polling place location has been changed. The notice must be a non-forwardable notice mailed at least twenty-five (25) days before the date of the first election to which it will apply. A notice that is returned as undeliverable must be forwarded immediately to the appropriate county auditor, who shall change the registrant’s status to “challenged” in the statewide registration system. (If a combined polling place is changed, the change must be adopted at least ninety (90) days prior to the first election where it will be used unless that polling place has become unavailable for use.) Note: This resolution must be adopted by December 31 of each year, and the combined polling places specified shall be the combined polling places for the following calendar year. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, and Carol Rhen. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 9.3. A motion was made by Member Hauger, seconded by Member Rhen to approve authorization for Administration (i.e., Superintendent, Transportation Director) to seek quotes for replacement of a Type III Vehicle. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, and Carol Rhen. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 9.4. Early Out the Wed. before Winter Break: A motion was made by Member Hauger, seconded by Member Dostal to approve 12:30 p.m. Early Out dismissal on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 for Distance Learner Support Time and Employee Support Time like Fridays previously approved from October 30 to January 8. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, and Carol Rhen. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote 10. Adjourn: A motion was made by Member Hauger, second by Member Christianson to adjourn the meeting at 9:15 P.M. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, and Carol Rhen. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. Upcoming Dates: Regular School Board Meeting- January 11, 2021 @ 7:30 p.m. in the Music Room. Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson Special Meeting Tuesday, December 15, 2020 5:00 PM Badger, Minnesota 56714 Minutes of Special Meeting 1. Call to Order at 5:03 P.M. 1.1. Pledge of Allegiance 1.1a. Not a remote meeting; therefore, no general process opening statement. 1.2. Roll Call (alphabetical order): Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson All present in-person and on-site: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson 1.3. Administration in-person and on site: Kevin Ricke 2. Visitor Comments: None due to no visitor’s present 3. Approval of Agenda 3.1 A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Dostal to approve the agenda for the December 15, 2020 Special School Board Meeting with closed session portions as presented/amended *, **, and ***. * Amended closing(s): combine agenda items 5.1 and 5.3 * **Amended re-opening(s): combine agenda items 5.2 and 5.4 ** ***Add agenda item 5.5: Subsequent 3-year Superintendent/Principal K-12 contract *** Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-Roll Call Vote: None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a 6-Yes to 0-No vote. 4. Communications 4.1 Superintendent 4.1.a. Written request from Superintendent/Principal K-12 to explore negotiating and entering into a subsequent employment contract that would take effect upon the expiration of the existing one-year contract which expires on June 30, 2021. Please refer to attached letter and sample Superintendent job description 5. Proposed Resolutions *Amended agenda item 5.1 and 5.3 combined * 5.1. Closing the meeting: A motion was made by Member Dostal, seconded by Member Rhen to go to closed session of the meeting at 5:17 P.M. as permitted by Minnesota Statutes, section 13D.05, subdivision 3(a), to evaluate the performance of Superintendent/Principal K-12 Kevin Ricke and to continue to remain closed as permitted by Minnesota Statutes, section 13D.03, subdivision 1(b), for Labor Negotiations Strategy to discuss and review labor negotiation proposals related to Superintendent/Principal K-12 administrative position contract. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-Roll Call Vote: None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a 6-Yes to 0-No vote. **Amended agenda item 5.2 and 5.4 combined ** 5.2. Re-open meeting: A motion was made by Member Christianson, seconded by Member Rhen to approve to re-open the meeting at 5:50 P.M. upon completion of the closed session portion of the meeting for Superintendent/Principal K-12 employee performance evaluation and labor negotiations strategy. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-Roll Call Vote: None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a 6-Yes to 0-No vote. Re-opening after 5:50 PM: Summary Statements of Evaluation: Areas where expectations have been met (or exceeded) for the roles/responsibilities of the Superintendent/Principal K-12 were identified. Roles/responsibilities of the Superintendent/Principal K-12 have been identified where professional growth and improvement is expected and needed. Up to three professional growth goals related to roles/responsibilities will be developed as a set of annual goals for the remainder of the COVID-impacted academic year as well looking ahead to SY2021-22 or FY22. Suggested areas: delegation of duties, internal communication and prioritize goals. ***Added agenda item 5.5 *** 5.5 A motion was made by Member Hauger, seconded by Member Rhen to approve a subsequent 3-year Superintendent/Principal K-12 contract with Kevin Ricke contingent upon a year-to-year total package increase not to exceed 1% inclusive of salary and any/all other benefits. Annual salary will remain unchanged. Discussion, but no amendment to the original motion for this agenda item 5.5: Explore a shorter term contract to synchronize with the same two-year cycle as the other employee negotiating groups. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, _____ , Carol Rhen, and _____ . No-Roll Call Vote: Jamie Isane, Jeramy Swenson BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a 4-Yes to 2-No vote. Upcoming Dates: Regular School Board Meeting – January 11, 2021 @ 7:30 p.m. in the Music Room. 6. Adjourn A motion was made by Member Christianson, second by Member Dostal to adjourn the meeting at 6:25 P.M. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Cari Dostal, __________ , Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. Absent for Adjourn vote – Member Hauger (Member Hauger departed the meeting at 6:20 P.M.) No-Roll Call Vote: None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a 5-Yes to 0-No vote with 1-Absent. Archived recording: the closed session portion of the meeting regarding agenda item 5.1 was audio-recorded. The recording shall be preserved for a minimum for two years, or longer as needed, based on statutory requirements. Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson Special Meeting Tuesday, December 8, 2020 4:00 PM Band Choir Music Room 110 Carpenter Ave. Badger, Minnesota 56714 1. Call to Order at 4:05 P.M. 1.1. Pledge of Allegiance 1.2. Roll Call (alphabetical order): Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson All present in-person and on site: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson 1.3. Administration: Kevin Ricke 2. Visitor Present: None; therefore, no visitor comments 3. Approval of Agenda 3.1. A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Dostal to approve the agenda for the December 8, 2020 Special School Board Meeting with closed session portions as presented/amended. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 4. Communications 4.1. Superintendent 4.1.a. Written request from Superintendent/Principal K-12 to explore negotiating and entering into a subsequent employment contract that would take effect upon the expiration of the existing one-year contract which expires on June 30, 2021. Please refer to attached letter. 5. Proposed Resolutions 5.1. Closing the meeting: A motion was made by Member Christianson, seconded by Member Dostal to go to closed session of the meeting at 4:25 P.M. as permitted by Minnesota Statutes, section 13D.05, subdivision 3(a), to evaluate the performance of Superintendent/Principal K-12 Kevin Ricke. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 5.2. Re-open meeting: A motion was made by Member Dostal, seconded by Member Hauger to approve to re-open the meeting at 5:50 P.M. upon completion of the closed session portion of the meeting for Superintendent/Principal K-12 employee performance evaluation. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. ** The next two agenda items were postponed to a future meeting due a MSBA Phase I training workshop remotely by Zoom beginning at 6:00 P.M. for a Board Member ** 6. Adjourn A motion was made by Member Christianson, second by Member Rhen to adjourn the meeting at 5:51 P.M. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. Archived recording: the closed session portion of the meeting regarding agenda item 5.1 was audio-recorded. The recording shall be preserved for a minimum for two years, or longer as needed, based on statutory requirements. Upcoming Dates: Regular School Board Meeting – December 14, 2020 @ 7:30 p.m. in the Music Room. Special School Board Meeting with Closed Session Portions – December 15, 2020 @ 5:00 p.m. in the Music Room. Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson (January 20, 2021)