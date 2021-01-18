William J. “Bill” Kotrba, 65, East Grand Forks, MN, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in Altru Hospital, Grand Forks.

William James Kotrba, the son of William and Dorothy (Gust) Kotrba, was born in Grand Forks on May 26, 1955. He attended Sacred Heart School and graduated from East Grand Forks Senior High School. Bill married Sharon Aase on August 20, 1982 in Grand Forks. They lived in Grand Forks, and at Maple Lake, MN, before moving to East Grand Forks several years ago. Bill owned and operated Kotrba Floor Sanding until he retired.

Bill enjoyed following all sports, especially Vikings and the Twins. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, and boating while living at the Lake. Bill was a perfectionist with his work, compassionate, and always had kind words for others.

Survivors include: his wife, Sharon Kotrba, East Grand Forks; mother, Dorothy Kotrba, Grand Forks; siblings, Richard (Bonnie) Kotrba, Surprise, AZ, Dennis (Gay) Kotrba, Barnesville, MN, and Shirley (Patrick) Balbi, Canby, OR; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father.

Family Memorial Services will be held at Amundson Funeral Home, Grand Forks. Masks and social distancing will be observed. An online guestbook is available at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com