Lake of the Woods (Minn.) Proceedings January 5, 2021

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING JANUARY 5, 2021 PURSUANT TO MN. STATUTE 331A.01, SUBD. 10 THE PUBLISHED MATERIAL IS ONLY A SUMMARY AND THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURERS’ OFFICE OR BY STANDARD MAIL OR ELECTRONIC MAIL OR LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY WEBSITE -www.lake-of-the-woods.mn.us The Lake of the Woods County Board met on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in the Commissioners’ Room in the Lake of the Woods County Government Center for their 2021 Organizational Meeting. CALL TO ORDER-County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and led the Pledge of Allegiance with the following members present: Commissioners Ed Arnesen, Jon Waibel, Cody Hasbargen, James “Buck” Nordlof, and Joe Grund. Also present: County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson and County Attorney James Austad. ELECTION OF CHAIR AND VICE CHAIR -County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson called for nominations for Chair for Lake of the Woods County Board for the year 2021. Commissioner Cody Hasbargen nominated Commissioner Joe Grund for Chair with Commissioner Ed Arnesen seconding the nomination. County Auditor/Treasurer called for nominations two more times. Chair-Motion-was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Jon Waibel and carried unanimously to close the nominations for Chair. County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson called for a roll call for Commissioner Joe Grund for Chair. Roll call carried as follows: All in favor: Commissioners, Jon Waibel, Cody Hasbargen, Ed Arnesen, Joe Grund and Buck Nordlof. Against: None. Commissioner Joe Grund assumed the position of Chair of the Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners for 2021. Vice – Chair-Chair Joe Grund called for nominations for the position of Vice-Chair for the year 2021. Commissioner Cody Hasbargen nominated Commissioner Buck Nordlof for Vice-Chair for Lake of the Woods County Board with Commissioner Ed Arnesen seconding the nomination. Chair Joe Grund called for nominations two more times. Motion-was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Jon Waibel and carried unanimously to close the nominations for Vice-Chair. Chair Joe Grund called for a roll call for Commissioner Buck Nordlof for Vice-Chair. Roll call carried as follows: All in favor: Commissioners, Jon Waibel, Cody Hasbargen, Ed Arnesen, Joe Grund and Buck Nordlof. Against: None. Commissioner Buck Nordlof assumed the position of Vice-Chair of the Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners for 2021. APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion-was made by Commissioner Buck Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Jon Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following additions: Audit Engagement Letter and Lake of the Woods Tourism Joint Powers Agreement. APPROVAL OF MINUTES-Motion-was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the official and summarized minutes of December 29, 2020. OFFICIAL COUNTY NEWSPAPER BID-OPENING – Chair Joe Grund called for the bid opening at 9:15 a.m. for the Official Legal Newspaper for the year 2021. The following Resolution was offered by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Jon Waibel and unanimously moved for adoption: RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING OFFICIAL LEGAL NEWSPAPER for YEAR 2021 Resolution No. 2021-01-01 WHEREAS, Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners per Minnesota Statutes 279.08 called for legal bids for the official newspaper for the year 2021 WHEREAS, upon opening all bids, Lake of the Woods County designates the Northern Light Region as the official legal newspaper for the year 2021; WHEREAS, the Northern Light Region, as the official legal newspaper for the year 2021, is awarded the first publication of the annual financial statement at $6.50 per standard advertising unit, (no other bids received, therefore no second publication required); WHEREAS, the Northern Light Region, as the official legal newspaper for the year 2021, is awarded the first publication of the notice and list of the real estate remaining delinquent taxes on the first Monday of January, at $6.50 per standard advertising unit and; WHEREAS, the Northern Light Region, as the official legal newspaper for the year 2021, is awarded the second publication of the notice and list of the real estate remaining delinquent taxes, at $6.50 per standard advertising unit, and; BE IT RESOLVED, Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners further designates the Northern Light Region for all other legal publishing, not specified above, for the year 2021. COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURER-Bank Signature Cards-Wells Fargo Signature Cards-Motion-was made by Commissioner Jon Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to authorize County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Connie Nesmith and Chair Joe Grund to sign the Wells Fargo signature cards for account numbers 3908, 6724, 5716, 6372 and 3100. RiverWood Bank Signature Cards-Motion-was made by Commissioner Jon Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to authorize County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson and Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Connie Nesmith to sign the RiverWood Bank signature card for account number 8645 and investments. Border Bank Signature Cards-Motion-was made by Commissioner Jon Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to authorize County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson and Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Connie Nesmith to sign the Border Bank signature card for account number 2404. Wells Fargo Motor Vehicle Checking Account-Motion-was made by Commissioner Jon Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to authorize County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Erik Tange, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Jaime Boretski-LaValla, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Connie Nesmith and Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Anna Sanchez for account number 5502. Official Depositories-Motion-was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Ed Arnesen and carried unanimously to designate the following institutions as Official Depositories of county funds for the year 2021: 1. Wells Fargo, Baudette Branch 2. RiverWood Bank, Baudette Branch 3. Border Bank, Baudette Branch 4. Multi Bank Securities It was further moved to designate Wells Fargo Minneapolis, as the official safekeeping Institution for Lake of the Woods County. Audit Engagement Letter-Motion was made by Commissioner Jon Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the Audit Engagement Letter, for the year ended December 31, 2020, with Hoffman, Philipp, & Martell, PLLC and for Chair Joe Grund and Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson to sign the same. APPROVAL OF 2021 COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS-Motion was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the following Committee Appointments for 2021: 2021 ASSOCIATION OF MINNESOTA COUNTIES (AMC) Ag Task Force: Commissioner Jon Waibel; Alternates: Commissioners; Environmental and Natural Resources: Commissioner Ed Arnesen; Alternates: Commissioners; General Government: Commissioner Buck Nordlof; Alternates: Lorene Hanson and Commissioners; Health and Human Service: Commissioner Joe Grund and Amy Ballard; Alternates: Commissioners; PILT Advisory: Commissioners and Josh Stromlund; Public Safety: Commissioner Cody Hasbargen; Transportation and Area Transportation Alliance: Commissioner Jon Waibel and Anthony Pirkl; Alternates: Commissioners; 2021 COUNTY RELATED COMMITTEES Airport Commission: Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and Commissioner Jon Waibel; Beaver Committee: Commissioner Joe Grund, Commissioner Buck Nordlof, Lee Hancock, Anthony Pirkl and Steve Levassuer; Border Coalition/Passports: Commissioner Ed Arnesen, Commissioner Jon Waibel, Sue Ney and Jill Olson; Building and Safety Committee: Commissioner Jon Waibel, Commissioner Buck Nordlof, Anthony Pirkl, Peder Hovland, Lorene Hanson, Amy Ballard, one from Law Enforcement, and Safety Director; Continuity of Operation Plan (COOP): Jill Olson and Commissioners; County Extension Committee: Commissioner Ed Arnesen, Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, Lorene Hanson. Additional Members: Tabitha Ubel, Kenneth Horntvedt, Nicole Olson, Jean Schotl and Sandy Peterson. Extension Members: Brenda Nelson, Lisa Loegering and Karen Santl; County TV: Commissioner Joe Grund, Commissioner Ed Arnesen, Lee Hervey, Lorene Hanson, Peder Hovland and Jill Olson; Data Privacy Administrator: Savanna Slick; Department Head Liaison: Chair/Commissioner Joe Grund; Alternates: Commissioners; Department Liaisons: Assessor – Commissioner Buck Nordlof; Land and Water Planning Office – Commissioner Ed Arnesen; Attorney – Commissioner Buck Nordlof; MIS – Commissioner Joe Grund; Sheriff – Commissioner Cody Hasbargen; Social Services – Commissioner Joe Grund; Recorder – Commissioner Buck Nordlof; Highway – Commissioner Jon Waibel; Auditor/Treasurer – Commissioner Joe Grund; H/R – Commissioner Cody Hasbargen; County Surveyor- Commissioner Jon Waibel; Veterans Service Officer – Commissioner Joe Grund; Tourism Bureau- Commissioner Ed Arnesen; Wheelers Point Sewer- Commissioner Jon Waibel; Department of Natural Resources: Commissioner Ed Arnesen and Commissioner Jon Waibel; Drainage Committee: Commissioner Ed Arnesen, Commissioner Joe Grund, Byron Tviet, Anthony Pirkl, Josh Stromlund, Dennis Johnson, Marshall Nelson and SWCD Representative; Enhanced 911 Committee: Commissioner Buck Nordlof and Commissioner Jon Waibel, Peder Hovland, Gary Fish, Jill Olson and other local appointees; GIZIIBII: SWCD Representative Corryn Trask; Grievance Committee: Chair/Commissioner Joe Grund, James Austad, Savanna Slick, Daryl Fish, Josh Stromlund and Angie Eason; Alternate: Commissioner Cody Hasbargen; Information Systems/Technology Committee: Commissioner Joe Grund, Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, Peder Hovland, Josh Stromlund, Boyd Johnson, Lorene Hanson and James Austad; Insurance Committee: Commissioner Ed Arnesen, Commissioner Jon Waibel, Amy Ballard, Lorene Hanson, Sue Ney, Daryl Fish and Savanna Slick; Jail Committee: Commissioners, Gary Fish, Anthony Pirkl, James Austad, Sandy Peterson, Peder Hovland and Lorene Hanson; Joint Drainage Authority: JD22: Commissioner Joe Grund-District 3, Commissioner Ed Arnesen-District 5, Commissioner Jon Waibel-District 4; JD 62: Commissioner Joe Grund- District 3, Commissioner Ed Arnesen-District 5, Commissioner Cody Hasbargen-District 2; Labor/Management Committees: Commissioner Ed Arnesen, Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, Savanna Slick; Alternate: Commissioner Buck Nordlof; Lake of the Woods Affordable Housing/Loan Committee: Commissioner Buck Nordlof, Sue Ney, Mary Jo Otten and Lorene Hanson; Alternate: Commissioner Cody Hasbargen; Law Library: Commissioner Ed Arnesen, James Austad to appoint and Chief Judge to appoint; Motor Pool Committee: Commissioner Jon Waibel, Lorene Hanson, Jodi Ferrier, Mary Jo Otten, Josh Stromlund, Peder Hovland; Alternate: Commissioner Cody Hasbargen; Ordinance Committee: Commissioner Ed Arnesen, Commissioner Jon Waibel, James Austad, Gary Fish, Josh Stromlund; Park Commission: Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, Commissioner Ed Arnesen, Anthony Pirkl and Joe Laurin; Alternate: Commissioner Jon Waibel; Personnel Committee (combined Compensation Plan and Personnel): Commissioner Buck Nordlof, Commissioner Ed Arnesen, Savanna Slick, Sue Ney, Anthony Pirkl, Christine Hultman, Lorene Hanson and Daryl Fish; Public Information Officer: Lorene Hanson; Alternate: Savanna Slick and James Austad; SHIP Committee: Commissioner Buck Nordlof, Alternate: Commissioner Jon Waibel; Snowmobile Trails Committee: Commissioner Joe Grund and Commissioner Buck Nordlof; Solid Waste Committee/Household Waste: Commissioner Cody Hasbargen (as the (NWMNHHW representative for the Joint Powers Agreement), Commissioner Joe Grund, Anthony Pirkl, Tina Rennemo, Lorene Hanson and Mary Jo Otten; Subdivision Controls Committee: Commissioner Ed Arnesen, Josh Stromlund, Mary Jo Otten, Sue Ney, Peder Hovland and Commissioner of the District involved; Township Road and Trails: Commissioner Ed Arnesen, Commissioner Buck Nordlof, Anthony Pirkl, Josh Stromlund, Peder Hovland, Boyd Johnson and Mary Jo Otten; Northwest Angle Development: Commissioner Ed Arnesen, Commissioner Cody Hasbargen; Alternates: Commissioners; Vets Service: Commissioner Buck Nordlof, Commissioner Joe Grund, Legion Commander or Delegate, VFW Commander or Delegate and Rick Rone; Wellness Committee: Commissioner Buck Nordlof, Angie Eason, Julie Berggren, Savanna Slick, Mary Jo Otten, Cassondra Brune; 2021 BOARDS/COLLABORATIVE/COALITION Arrowhead Library System: Ronald Rudd (01-01-19 to 12-31-22) appointed 01-08-19; Alternate: Commissioner Buck Nordlof (01-01-19-12-31-22); Board of Adjustment-/Planning Commission: District 1- David Marhula, District 2-Reed McFarlane, District 3- Marshall Nelson, District 4- Tom Mio, District 5-Anthony Head; at large; Ken Horntvedt and Weston Johnson; non-voting Commissioner Ed Arnesen; Border Substance Abuse Court and Steering Committee: Commissioner Jon Waibel and Amy Ballard; Humane Society: Commissioner Joe Grund and Gary Fish; Headwaters Regional Development Commission: Commissioner Ed Arnesen and Commissioner Buck Nordlof; Alternate: Commissioner Joe Grund; International Bridge: Commissioner Joe Grund and Commissioner Buck Nordlof; Joint Powers Natural Resources Board: Commissioner Joe Grund and Commissioner Cody Hasbargen; Keep It Clean Committee/Aquatic Invasive Species: Commissioner Ed Arnesen; Lake of the Woods County Children and Families Collaborative and Prevention Coalition Committee: Commissioner Joe Grund; Lake of the Woods Criminal Justice Coalition and Children’s Justice Initiative: Commissioner Cody Hasbargen; Lutheran Social Service Board: Commissioner Buck Nordlof and Amy Ballard; Alternate: Commissioner Jon Waibel; Mid-State Co-op: Delegate #1 – Peder Hovland, Delegate #2 – Mary Jo Otten; Minnesota Counties Computer Co-op: Delegate #1 – Peder Hovland, Delegate #2 – Lorene Hanson; Alternate: James Austad; Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust: Commissioner Jon Waibel; Alternates: Commissioner Buck Nordlof and Lorene Hanson; Minnesota Rural Counties Caucus: Commissioner Ed Arnesen; Alternates: Commissioners; North Country Community Health Board: Commissioner Joe Grund (term expires 12/31/21) and Tom Mio (term expires 12/31/21) these are three-year terms; North Country Community Health Services Advisory Committee: re-appoint Commissioner Joe Grund (term expires 12/31/22) and Tom Mio (term expires 12/31/21) these are two-year terms; Northern Counties Land Use Coordinating Board: Commissioner Ed Arnesen and Josh Stromlund; Alternates: Commissioner Buck Nordlof and Commissioner Cody Hasbargen; Northwest Board of Aging/Area Agency: Commissioner Buck Nordlof and Amy Ballard; Alternates: Commissioner Jon Waibel; Northwest Community Action: Commissioner Ed Arnesen; Alternates: Commissioners; Northwest Minnesota Juvenile Center Board: Commissioner Jon Waibel (term expires 12/31/2021, re-appointed in 2018) and Amy Ballard (term expires 12/31/2022, appointed in 2019). This is a four-year term; One Watershed/One Plan: Commissioner Ed Arnesen; Alternate: Commissioner Buck Nordlof; Rainy Rapid River Board: Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and Josh Stromlund; Alternate: Commissioner Joe Grund; Recreation Committee: Commissioner Ed Arnesen, Commissioner Jon Waibel and Anthony Pirkl; Red River Valley Development Association: Commissioner Ed Arnesen and Ken Horntvedt; Regional Advisory: Jill Olson; NW Emergency Communications Board: Commissioner Ed Arnesen; Alternates: Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and Jill Olson; SWCD District Committee: Commissioner Joe Grund and Josh Stromlund; Alternate Commissioner Jon Waibel; County/City/Tourism Joint Powers Board: Commissioner Ed Arnesen, Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and Gregg Hennum; Housing & Redevelopment Authority of Baudette: Commissioner Cody Hasbargen; Alternate Commissioner Buck Nordlof. LAKE OF THE WOODS TOURISM JOINT POWERS AGREEMENT Motion -was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and unanimously carried to add to the agenda, a closed session pursuant to MN. Stat § 13D.05. Motion-was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen to close the regular meeting at 10:10 a.m. and go into closed session pursuant to MN. Stat § 13D.05. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and the same being put to a vote was, unanimously carried. In attendance: Full Board of County Commissioners, County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson and County Attorney James Austad. Motion-was made by Commissioner Jon Waibel to close the closed session at 11:44 a.m. and open the regular meeting. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried. RECESS-With no further business before the board, Chair Joe Grund called the meeting to recess at 11:45 a.m. Lorene Hanson, County Auditor/Treasurer Joe Grund, Chair of the Board Publish January 20, 2021