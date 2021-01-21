LifeCare Medical Center opens appointment lines for a COVID-19 vaccination

LifeCare Public Health in partnership with Roseau County Altru Clinics; Mattson Pharmacy, Greenbush Pharmacy and Thrifty White are working diligently on planning and distributing COVID-19 vaccine in a phased approach set forth by the Federal and State Government.

At 8 a.m. today, LifeCare Medical Center will be opening appointment lines for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic forresidents 65 years of age and older. The appointment phone number is 218-463-4751. If you receive an appointment,you will get your vaccine on Tuesday, January 26th, and the vaccination site will be LifeCare Public Health offices, located on the south side of the LifeCare campus.

There is a very limited number of vaccine doses available right now and we know that demand will exceed available doses. Roseau County residents are asked to remain patient as we wait for more vaccine to arrive in our county.

If you have received Antibody infusions for Covid 19 within the last 90 days; are currently in isolation for Covid 19; or are in Quarantine due to an exposure to Covid positive individual, you are not eligible to receive a Covid 19 vaccination at this time.

You MUST have an appointment in order to receive a vaccine. No walk-ins will be accepted.

When making an appointment, this is the information that you will need to have handy.

· Name

· Address

· Phone number

· Email (optional)

· Date of birth

Appointment slots will fill very quickly, however, vaccination opportunities will increase as the federal government provides more vaccine to Minnesota in the weeks ahead. Listen to this hotline to keep informed on additional vaccine clinics as they are available.

We are confident that every Roseau County resident will be able to get a Covid-19 vaccine in time; your patience is appreciated!