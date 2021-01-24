Greenbush Middle (Minn.) School Board Proceedings/December 21, 2020

GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 REGULAR MEETING December 21, 2020 7:30 PM School Cafeteria 401 Park Avenue West Greenbush, MN 56726 1. Call to Order at 7:33 P.M. 2. Roll Call: Shane Kilen, Laurie Stromsodt, Kurt Stenberg, Allison Harder, Carrie Jo Howard, Brandon Kuznia. Absent: Joe Melby ADMINISTRATION: Supt. Larry Guggisberg, Principal Sharon Schultz, Amie Westberg OTHER ATTENDEES: Brandon Ignaszewski, Arlette Pearson, Mary Anderson, Cheryl Hirst, Ryan Bergeron, Ervin Gust, Mark Stromsodt 3. Listening Session 4. Recommendation to add items to the agenda from Board members or School Administrators 5. Approval of Agenda 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Allison Harder to approve the agenda of the December 21, 2020 Regular Board Meeting as presented. Roll Call Vote: Kilen – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Harder – Yes, Howard – Yes, Kuznia – Yes 6. Minutes 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Laurie Stromsodt to approve the minutes of the preceding regular meeting of November 13, 2020. Roll Call Vote: Kilen – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Harder – Yes, Howard – Yes, Kuznia – Yes 7. Business Services 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Brandon Kuznia to approve the payment of bills check #37709 through #37798 for a total of 155,443.16 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated November 5, 2020 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted. Roll Call Vote: Kilen – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Harder – Yes, Howard – Yes, Kuznia – Yes 2. Treasurer’s Report 3. Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual Expenditure Report (as previously requested by board member to provide on monthly basis). 8. Significant School Events and Communication: 1. Board acceptance of donations to the School • Donation by Jeff & Roberta Jenson towards up-dating Teacher computers – $300.00 • Donation by Shane & Kara Nelson to Technology Fund (replacing wireless computer network system – $1,000.00 • Donation by Mary Kuznia & Family in memory of Dale Kuznia to Technology Fund (replacing wireless computer network system) – $500.00 • Donation by Mighty Cause Charitable Foundation (as a part of recent MN GIVES) to Technology Fund (replacing wireless computer network system – $120.00 • Donation by Stacy & Brad Dahl in Memory of Phyllis Blazek to Technology Fund (replacing wireless computer network system) – $50.00 • Donation from Bethel Lutheran Church of protective face masks • Donation from Arlys Graff Trust towards various GMR Educational Programs – $19,266.00 A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, and seconded by Allison Harder to accept the aforementioned donations to the School District. Roll Call Vote: Kilen – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Harder – Yes, Howard – Yes, Kuznia – Yes 9. Old Business 1. Recommendation for continued implementation of early dismissal of students at the end of the student school week for Teacher support time (early student dismissal). A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Allison Harder to approve to extend early dismissal (Buses leave at 12:30 pm) of K-12 students for the purpose of providing Teacher support time at the end of each student school week through expiration of Governor Walz’s Executive Order 20-94. Roll Call Vote: Kilen – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Harder – Yes, Howard – Yes, Kuznia – Yes 10. New Business: 1. Accept [retroactive] resignation of Mrs. Rice as a para professional A motion was made by Allison Harder and seconded by Laurie Stromsodt to approve the resignation of Mrs. Aris Rice-Gross as a para professional effective September 25, 2020. Roll Call Vote: Kilen – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Harder – Yes, Howard – Yes, Kuznia – Yes 2. Accept [retroactive] resignation of Ms. Kostrzewski as a para professional A motion was made by Allison Harder and seconded by Kurt Stenberg to approve the resignation of Ms. Chelanne Kostrzewski as a para professional effective October 9, 2020. Roll Call Vote: Kilen – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Harder – Yes, Howard – Yes, Kuznia – Yes 3. School Board meeting restriction dates (January & February 2021) Board member consensus to change the regular School Board meeting dates from January 18th and February 15th to January 20th and February 17th, 2021. 4. Student Achievement & World’s Best Workforce Annual Report A moption was made by Carrie Jo Howard and seconded by Allison Harder to approve the Greenbush Middle River School District’s 2019-2020 World’s Best Workforce Report. Roll Call Vote: Kilen – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Harder – Yes, Howard – Yes, Kuznia – Yes 5. 2020 Payable 2021 Truth In Taxation School Tax Levy (including Opportunity for Comments from the Public on the 2020 Payable 2021 School Tax Levy) A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Carrie Jo Howard to adopt the 2020 Payable 2021 School Tax Levy in the amount of $436,010.77. This amount represents and overall school tax levy for Payable 2021 increasing by $104,092.49 or 31.36% over the previous year. NOTE: This amount is an overall school tax increase and NOT reflective of an increase in each property owners’ school taxes for payable 2021. Roll Call Vote: Kilen – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Harder – Yes, Howard – Yes, Kuznia – Yes 11. Reports: 1. Superintendent a. Student Enrollment (Past, Present, Projected) b. Maximize and Enhance School Revenue(s) through the Application for Educational Benefits (Free & Reduced Price Meals) a. Board Guidance towards Lunch Accounts in Arrears c. January 2021 School Board Organizational Meeting d. COVID-19 Up-date: Implications of Governor Walz’s up-dated (Dec. 16, 2020) Safe Schools Plan 2. Principal a. Virtual Teacher Staff Development Day on January 18, 2021. b. Student Activities (Winter Sports Season) c. Fall 2020 Meeting of Joint Sports Committee d. Student Activities (Fine Arts) 12. Recognition of School Board Service – Recognition of Board Member Laurie Stromsodt and her years of service to the Greenbush Middle River School District. 13. Adjournment A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Carrie Jo Howard to adjourn. Roll Call Vote: Kilen – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Harder – Yes, Howard – Yes, Kuznia – Yes 14. Communications: Board members are encouraged to participate in the “2021 MSBA Leadership Conference – At Home Edition” which will be held virtually over three Thursday morning sessions approximately 8:00 am to Noon – Janary 14, January 21 and January 28. (January 27, 2021)