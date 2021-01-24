Tri-County School Board (Karlstad, Minn.) Proceedings/December 16, 2020

Regular Board of Education Meeting Tri-County School District 2358 December 16, 2020, 6:30 PM Tri-County School Library and Zoom Karlstad, Minnesota The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Burkel at 6:30 PM and a quorum was determined. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Members Burkel, Caldwell, Duray, Hanson, Koland, Murray and Sollund, plus Superintendent Baron and Dean of Students Hanson were present. We Are Proud/We Are Doing… • of all our TC Proud Winners. These students (and others who haven’t been chosen yet) demonstrate the qualities we want of our young students. • to select Keaton Klegstad as Tri-County High School’s representative for the Statewide Triple’A’ Award. The Triple “A” is based on Academics} Arts} and Athletics. Keaton is a basketball player and a member of the Tri-County band. Last year Keaton also was involved in the One-Act Play. • of Anton Budziszewski for being named Freeze Player of the year and Jaxon Klegstad for being named Rookie of the year for the Northern Freeze Football program at the virtual awards show this past week. Anton is a senior and has played every year since 5th grade. Their playing season definitely had ups and downs this year and the team started with over 20 kids and played their last regular season game against SAC with 10 players and their playoff game with Grygla Goodridge with 11 kids on the sidelines. Member Duray moved and member Hanson seconded to approve the agenda as presented. UC In Favor: Burkel, Caldwell, Durrav, Hanso, Koland, Murray, Sollund Against: None Member Caldwell moved and member Sollund seconded to approve the minutes of the November 18, 2020 Regular Board Meeting. UC In Favor: Burkel, Caldwell, Durrav, Hanson, Koland, Murray, Sollund Against: None Member Koland moved and member Caldwell seconded to authorize payment for claims in the following funds. UC In Favor: Burkel, Caldwell, Durray, Hanson, Koland, Murray, Sollund Against: None Last Year This Year 01 GENERAL $45,102.31 $78,119.73 02 FOODSERVICE 8,943.26 6,041.56 04 COMMUNITY SERVICE 4,442.01 1,368.35 06 BUILDING CONSTRUCTION 0.00 199,866.50 21 STUDENT ACTIVITIES 0.00 1.500.00 TOTAL $58,487.58 $286,896.14 Visitors present were TJ Berrean, Melissa Thompson, Kate Lundquist, Jessica Peteson, Karrah Oliver, Justina Pitruszewski, Sarah Novacek, Larina Berggren, Karen Reitan, Jacob Maier, Keegan Krantz, Jaron Englund, Taylor Rux, Jennifer Klegstad, Ryan Bergeron, Mike Johnston, Jen Johnston, Tracee Bruggeman, Erica Reese, Shari Knutson, Laura Efta, Jude Bass, Gary Taylor, Laurie Lofstrom, Sara Carpenter, Kevin Young, Sean Spilde, Lisa Amb, Cedrick Frazier, Sue Budziszewski. Member Hanson moved and member Duray seconded to certify the 2020 pay 2021 levy as follows: Last Year This Year General – Voter Approved $540,341.97 $512,403.08 General- RMV Other 94,869.92 98,101.67 General – NTCOther-JOBZ 157,657.33 134,236.45 Community Service 24,003.90 23,438.92 General Debt Service Fund 218.029.50 237.082.08 TOTAL $1,030,902.62 $1,005,262.20 In Favor: Burkel, Caldwell, Durray, Hanson, Koland, Murray, Sollund Against: None Member Murray moved and member Sollund seconded to accept the Fiscal Year 2020 Audit Report as presented by Brady, Martz, and Associates, P.c. UC In Favor: Burkel, Caldwell, Durray, Hanson, Koland, Murray, Sollund Against: None Member Caldwell moved and member Hanson seconded to adopt the 2020-21 Certified Staff seniority list. UC In Favor:Burkel, Caldwell, Durray, Hanson, Koland, Murray, Sollund Against: None Member Murray moved and memberSoliund seconded to approve the 2020-21, ages 0 – 4 Census Data. UC In Favor: Burkel, Caldwell, Durray, Hanson, Koland, Murray, Sollund Against: None Member Koland moved and member Duray seconded to continue the use of the signature writer for payment of district obligations until a new signature writer is developed after the organizational meeting in January. UC In Favor: Burkel, Caldwell, Durray, Hanson, Koland, Murray, Sollund Against: None Member moved and member seconded to set the reorganizational!regular meeting for January 20,2020 at 6:30 PM. UC In Favor: Burkel, Caldwell, Durray, Hanson, Koland, Murray, Sollund Against: None Member Koland introduced the following resolution and moved for its adoption: RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING COMBINED POLLING PLACES FOR 2021 SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTIONS BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent School District No. 2358, State of Minnesota as follows: 1. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.ll, the precincts and polling places for school district elections are those precincts or parts of precincts located within the boundaries of the school district which have been established by the cities or towns located in whole or in part within the school district. The board hereby confirms those precincts and polling places so established by those municipalities. 2. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.ll, the board may establish a combined polling place for several precincts for school elections not held on the day of a statewide election. The following combined polling places are established to serve the precincts specified for all school district special and general elections not held on the same day as a statewide election: COMBINED POLLING PLACE: Karlstad Community Center 104 Main Street S Karlstad, Minnesota 56732 This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 2358 located in the City of Strandquist; and Augsburg, East Park, Lincoln, Nelson Park, New Maine, West Valley, Wright and Huntly Townships of Marshall County, Minnesota. This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 2358 located Dewey and Lind Townships in Roseau County, Minnesota. This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 2358 located in the Cities of Halma, Karlstad and Lake Bronson; and Arveson, Davis, Deerwood, Springbrook, Hazelton, Klondike, Norway, Pelan, Percy, Jupiter and Tegner Townships; Klttson County, Minnesota. 3. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.09, the polling place will remain open for voting for school district elections not held on the same day as a statewide election between the hours of 3 o’clock p.m. and 8 o’clock p.m. 4. The clerk is directed to file a certified copy of this resolution with the county auditors of each of the counties in which the school district is located in whole or in part within 30 days after its adoption. 5. As required by Minnesota Statutes, Section 204B.16, Subdivision la, the clerk is hereby authorized and directed to give written notice of new polling place locations to all registered voters in the school district whose school district polling place locations have changed. The notice must be a non-forwardable notice mailed at least twenty-five (25) days before the date of the first election to which it will apply. A notice that is returned as undeliverable must be forwarded immediately to the appropriate County Auditor, who shall change the registrant’s status to “challenged” in the statewide registration system. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Sollund and upon roll call vote the following voted in favor thereof: Burkel, Caldwell, Durray, Hanson, Koland, Murray, Sollund and the following voted against the same: None whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. Member Caldwell moved and member Koland seconded to approve the following administrative search decision: Combined Superintendent/K-12 Principal UC In Favor: Burkel, Caldwell, Durray, Hanson, Koland, Murray, Sollund Against: None Member Murray moved and member Koland seconded to hire MSBA in Admin. search for an amount to not exceed $4,500. UC In Favor: Burkel, Caldwell, Durray, Hanson, Koland, Murray, Sollund Against: None Dean of Students Report included Students of the Month, learning model, Virtual Christmas Programs, AAA award winner, winter sports to resume, Volleyball Conference Award winners, Football Conference winners, Volleyball Academic All State Gold Team. Superintendent Baron’s Report Enrollment, MASH, COVID Update, Start of School, Projects, Clock/Bells, MSHSL, Fall PlayAnd Contract Discussion. NWRIC: Meet 12/7/20 – Policy on Face Coverings REGION I: Election ballots sent out. FREEZE CO-OP BOARD: VB and FB seasons, Winter BB sports, One Act Play virtual performance, Music Contests, Triple “A” & EXCEL, Uniforms, Camera System, Football Scoreboard Next Reorganizational Meeting and Regular Board Meeting scheduled for Wed., January 20, 2021, 6:30 p.m., Tri County School and Zoom, Karlstad, MN. Member Murray moved and memberKoland seconded to adjourn. Respectfully submitted by Mark Koland, Clerk January 28,2020