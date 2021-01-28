CHI LakeWood in Baudette moves to next phase of COVID-19 vaccination

CHI LakeWood Press Release

At CHI LakeWood Health, it is our priority to administer COVID-19 vaccines as quickly and safely as possible. Vaccine eligibility is determined by federal and state guidelines, and state and local health departments determine how vaccines are distributed. LakeWood’s Public Health is participating in the administration of COVID-19 vaccines according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s guidelines for distribution.

Recently, the State opened up their guidelines to now include any one age 65 and older, educators and child care workers. To accommodate these individuals, the State has launched a pilot program with nine pilot sites across the state. These pilot sites are currently only serving adults 65 years of age and older, educators (prekindergarten through grad 12), school staff and child care workers. The pilot sites are located in: Andover, Brooklyn Center, Fergus Falls, Marshall, Mountain Iron, North Mankato, Rochester, St. Cloud and Thief River Falls. Please do not visit the vaccination pilot site unless you have scheduled an appointment. More information can be found online at Find My Vaccine: https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/index.jsp

With the current allocations LakeWood does not have enough doses to administer to all who qualify, but will continue to administer as the allotted doses are received. To be proactive in our prioritization and planning efforts, if you are age 65 and older or an essential worker, please call 218.634.5314 to be screened and placed on a vaccine wait list. Please only call if you meet this criteria. There are still gray areas around who is considered an essential worker. Essential workers are those deemed necessary to continue to provide for the health and safety of the residents of our community. LakeWood appreciates your patience as the vaccine administration process and guidance is a fluid situation.

