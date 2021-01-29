Roseau County (Minn.) Commissioner Proceedings/January 12, 2021

SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE JANUARY 12, 2021 ROSEAU COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING The Board of Commissioners of Roseau County, Minnesota met in the Courthouse in the City of Roseau on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. CALL TO ORDER The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m. by Board Chair Daryl Wicklund. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Commissioners present were Roger Falk, John Horner, Jack Swanson, Russell Walker, and Daryl Wicklund. Others present were Martie Monsrud, Jeff Pelowski, Joleen Kezar, Liz Lund, Daryle Dahl, and Mike Flaagan; while those attending through ZOOM were Sue Grafstrom, Diane Gregerson, Steve Gust, Martin Howes, Kristy Kjos, Karla Langaas, Maria Pahlen, Pam Shaw, Cindy Tangen, Mike Trinka, and Gary Weiers. APPROVAL OF AGENDA Coordinator Pelowski requested the addition of a Resolution of Support for the Roseau County Trailblazer’s Transportation Alternatives Grant Application (TAS) to fund maintenance activities for the proposed Warroad-Roseau Rail Trail, and to authorize the County Engineer and Board Chair to sign the Grant Application to County Board Items. Coordinator Pelowski also requested the addition of an Application for Exempt Permit for the Warroad Chamber of Commerce to the Consent Agenda. The Board approved the amended Agenda. COMMENTS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS Coordinator Pelowski commented that Calvin Benson, Congresswomen Michelle Fischbach’s NW MN staff member, would like to meet with the Board on January 19, 2021. Consensus was to add this appointment to the January 19th Social Services Board Meeting Agenda. APPROVE BILLS The Board approved the payment of bills totaling: $502,605.51 In addition, the Board approved a forthwith payment to Lynn Hammer for beaver dam removal, in the amount of $320.00. DELEGATIONS/BOARD APPOINTMENTS/PUBLIC COMMENTS Maria Pahlen, Treatment Court Administrator – Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Maria Pahlen met with the Board to request approval of a MOU between the State of Minnesota Ninth Judicial District, the Roseau County Drug Court, the Roseau County DWI Court, and the County of Roseau. The MOU specifies that the County contribute a total of $80,000.00 to be used to offset wages, fringe benefits, and travel expenses for the Roseau County Drug and DWI Court Coordinator’s position, the Drug Court’s Probation Office position, and to assist with program expenses. Following discussion, the Board approved the MOU. CONSENT AGENDA The Board, by adoption of its Consent Agenda, approved the January 5, 2021, Regular Board Proceedings; approved the 2021 AirMedCare (Guardian Flight) Contract; approved the Advertisement to hire a regular part-time HSEM Co-Director; and, approved the Application for Exempt Permit for the Warroad Area Chamber of Commerce. DEPARTMENT REPORTS Highway Call for Bids – Box Culvert Installation Project Assistant Engineer Dahl met with the Board to request approval to Call for Bids for SAP 068-599-102 Box Culvert Installation. If approved, the bid opening would be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 18, 2021. Following discussion, the Board approved the Call for Bids for the Project as presented. COUNTY BOARD ITEMS COVID-19 Pandemic – Update Emergency Manager Grafstrom provided an update, including the Roseau County vaccination schedule. The State of MN is pushing to move into Phase1B of the schedule, which includes schools, essential workers, and the 75 and older group. Coordinator Pelowski provided an update on the Roseau County Small Business and Non-Profit Organization Grant Program. The Program Guidelines and Application Form are available on the County website home page, and Ads have been placed in the County newspapers and radio media. Applications will be accepted from January 16, 2021 through January 29, 2021. The County has received approximately $300,000.00 from the State of MN for allocation through this Program. County Engineer Position Discussion Gary Weiers, DDA Human Resources, Inc. Consultant, met with the Board to discuss the recruitment process for filling the County Highway Engineer position vacancy. He provided four topics for discussion: Advertisement to Hire, Position Salary, Interview Candidate Selection Process, and Hiring Timeline. Following a lengthy discussion, the Board approved the Advertisement to Hire, which includes a position salary range of $115,000 to $140,000. The process to select candidates to interview will be a joint effort between Mr. Weiers and Coordinator Pelowski, and the proposed date to conduct interviews is March 2, 2021. Roseau County Trailblazers, Inc. – Resolution of Support The Roseau County Trailblazers, Inc. requested Board approval for a Resolution of Support for their Transportation Alternatives Grant Application for the proposed Warroad-Roseau Rail Trail Project. They also requested that the Board authorize the County Board Chair and County Engineer to sign the Grant Application on behalf of the County (Project Sponsor). Following discussion, the Board authorized Chair Wicklund and Engineer Flaagan to sign the Grant Application, and to approve the following Resolution: 2021-01-06 BE IT RESOLVED that Roseau County supports the Roseau County Trailblazers, Inc. Transportation Alternatives Application and agrees to act as legal sponsor for funding received from the State of Minnesota Department of Transportation for the maintenance and grooming of the Warroad-Roseau Rail Trail System. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that upon approval of its application by the State, Roseau County may enter into an agreement with the State of Minnesota and will comply with all applicable Federal and State laws and regulations and conditions as stated in the agreement. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that Roseau County hereby agrees to serve as the fiscal agent for the Roseau County Trailblazers, Inc. and authorizes the Board Chair to sign all related documents on behalf of Roseau County. Commissioner Committee Reports (December 22, 2020 – January 12, 2021) Commissioner Falk reported on the following committee(s): Meeting with Gary Weiers, DDA Human Resources, Inc.; Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; Roseau River Watershed District Board. Commissioner Horner reported on the following committee(s): Meeting with Gary Weiers, DDA Human Resources, Inc.; Warroad-Roseau Rail Trail Meeting; Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; Minnesota Rural Counties; Warroad City Council. Commissioner Swanson reported on the following committee(s): Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) MACA Committee; Meeting with Gary Weiers, DDA Human Resources, Inc.; Roseau County CARES Committee; Roseau Economic Development Authority; Emergency Management COVID Stakeholders Meeting(s); Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; Community Justice Coordinating Committee; Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust (MCIT) Board Orientation; MCIT Board; AMC Supervisor Training; Roseau School Board. Commissioner Walker reported on the following committee(s): Meeting with Gary Weiers, DDA Human Resources, Inc.; Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; Minnesota Rural Counties; 1W1P Board. Commissioner Wicklund reported on the following committee(s): Roseau County CARES Committee; Meeting with Gary Weiers, DDA Human Resources, Inc.; Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; Northwest Regional Development Commission; Roseau River Watershed District Board; Two Rivers Watershed District Board. Upon motion carried, the Board adjourned the Regular meeting at 10:30 a.m. The next Regular meeting of the Board is scheduled for Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (February 3, 2021)