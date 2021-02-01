David John Dennison, 88, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks surrounded by his loving family. David was born May 6, 1932, in Hensel, ND, the son of William and Helga (Simundson) Dennison. He grew up in Hensel, and the family later moved to Karlstad, MN where he graduated from high school. He entered the US Army in January 1953 and served during the Korean Conflict before his honorable discharge in November 1954. He then attended Interstate Business College in Fargo for Business Administration and Accounting. David married JoAnn Olson July 30, 1955 in Donaldson, MN. Together they raised 4 children making their home first in Karlstad, then Fargo, moving to Grand Forks in 1958. He owned and operated Dave’s Apco, later known as Dave’s Oil, for many years. He never forgot a name or face, and greeted everyone with a smile! He also loved farming his land near Karlstad during those years. After retirement, he worked as a special Deputy for the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s office for 10 years. David enjoyed farming, buying/selling and tinkering with old tractors, hunting, reading westerns, doing puzzles, listening to country music, visiting family and attending his daily coffee groups. He took special pride in attending his grandchildren’s sports and school events. There was nothing he liked better than going for a drive to check out his farm and look at crops along the way. He was also a member of the South Forks Lions Club for many years. David is survived by his children, Vickie (Daniel) Anderson of Karlstad, MN, Kris (Randy) Spies, and Scott (Colleen) Dennison all of Grand Forks, and Tim (Shannon) Dennison of Moorhead, MN; sister, Rita Walker; grandchildren, Nick (Katie) Hageman, Angela (Shanon) Monsrud, DJ (Kate) Anderson, Adam Anderson, Andrew Anderson (Brandi Veer), David Spies, Lindsey (Scott) Holter, Tara (Tom) Stallard, Eric (Heather) Dennison, Jeff Dennison (Melanie Gerrits), Kathleen Dennison (Casey Schumacher), Paige (Brandon) Raboin, Hunter Dennison (Hanna Vogt), Alex Donahue, Megan Donahue (Taylor Dwyer) and Benjamin Donahue (Katie Keigitsch), Kayla (Kyle) Nordick, Samantha (Ben) Buck, 23 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, as well as sister in law Jeanette Dennison, and sister in law Doretta Olson. He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn; brother, William Jr; sister, Carole Thompson; grandson Thomas Dennison and granddaughter Jessica Donahue. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church of Grand Forks. **Covid precautions are in place and masks will be required. Public visitation will take place on Friday, January 29 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Amundson Funeral Home in Grand Forks. A private funeral service will be held. Interment with military honors will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Forks. Blessed be the memory of David Dennison. An online guestbook and extended obituary may be viewed at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com