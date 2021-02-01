Joyce Darlene Klemetson, 72

Joyce Darlene Klemetson was born on August 8, 1948 in Roseau, Minn., the daughter of Hansel and Bertha (Roberts) Klemetson. She was baptized and confirmed at Bethania Lutheran Church in Greenbush, Minn. Joyce attended school in Greenbush, graduating with the class of 1966. On December 30, 1967 Joyce was united in marriage to Mike Burkel in Greenbush, Minn. Together they made their lifelong home in Thief River Falls, Minn. Joyce worked for Polaris, Fleet Supply, IMS, and Digi-Key. Joyce served as Treasurer of Norden Township for 31 years. She was also on the Council Board at Oak Ridge Lutheran Church. Joyce enjoyed camping, fishing, snowmobiling, quilting, bowling, and spending time with her friends and family— especially Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and family gatherings. Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Mike of Thief River Falls, Minn.; siblings, Audrey (Frank) Christinson of Cavalier, N.D., Gary (special friend Jonie) Klemetson of Thief River Falls, Minn., Roger (Faye) Klemetson of Badger, Minn., and Bev (Greg) Underdahl of Newfolden, Minn.; sister-in-law, Janice Bever of Badger, Minn.; aunt and uncle Billy and Teddy Klemetson of Bismarck, N.D.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harlan and Wayne. Joyce Burkel of Thief River Falls, Minn., passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Sanford Hospice in Fargo, ND., after a short illness, with her loving family by her side, at the age of 72. May the Memory of Joyce be Blessed. pd