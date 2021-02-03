Lake of the Woods County (Minn.) Liquor License public hearing

Lake of the Woods County Notice of Public Hearing Off-Sale Liquor License NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to M.S. 340A.405 Subd. 2(d), a public hearing will be held on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., to obtain input concerning the issuance of an off-sale intoxicating liquor license to the following applicant: K&A Northern Properties, LLC dba Log Cabin Liquor, Wheeler Township At the hearing, the county board shall consider testimony and exhibits presented by interested parties and may base its decision to issue or deny a license upon the nature of the business to be conducted and its impact upon any municipality, the character and reputation of the applicant, and the propriety of the location. Lorene Hanson, County Auditor/Treasurer Lake of the Woods County