Lake of the Woods School District #390 (Minn.) Proceedings January 4, 2021

School Board Organizational Meeting Monday January 4, 2021 7:30 AM Superintendent’s Office/ Zoom Call to Order by chairperson Trask at 7:36AM Members present: Boyd Johnson, Lynn Ellis, Robyn Sonstegard, Corryn Trask, Karla Robida, Tim Lyon Others Present: Superintendent Jeff Nelson, Business Manager Crystal Landin, Secretary Dani Koschak Pledge of Allegiance Oath of Office for new Board Members Installation of new Board Members Motion by Johnson second by Ellis to approve the agenda for January 4, 2021. Motion passed unanimously. Chair Trask opened the floor for nominations for Board Chair, Vice Chair, Clerk and Treasurer. Johnson nominated Robyn Sonstegard for Board Chair, Johnson nominated Tim Lyon for Vice Chair, Trask nominated Lynn Ellis for Board Clerk, Johnson nominated Corryn Trask for Board Treasurer The slate of candidates passed unanimously. New chair Sonstegard took over the remainder of the meeting. Motion by Johnson second by Trask to name Border State Bank, US Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, Minnesota Trust and MSDLAF as designated depositories. Motion passed unanimously. Motion by Ellis second by Johnson to name Northern Lights Region as the Official Newspaper for the School District. Motion passed unanimously. Motion by Johnson second by Trask to set meeting dates for 2021 as follows: January 25, 2021 February 22, 2021 March 22, 2021 April 26, 2021 May 24, 2021 June 28, 2021 July 26, 2021 August 23, 2020 September 27, 2021 October 25, 2021 November 22, 2021 December 13, 2021 * Note one date change for the December meeting for holiday break. Motion passed unanimously. Motion by Ellis second by Lyon to set Board Compensation for 2021 at $60.00 per meeting, Board Chair at $90.00 per Board Meeting. Meetings over 4 hours at $120 per meeting. Motion passes unanimously. Motion by Johnson second by Lyon to set the mileage reimbursement rate for 2021 at the IRS rate of $.56 per mile, or $.16 cents per mile if personal vehicle is used. Motion passed unanimously. Motion by Ellis second by Johnson to set meal allowance for 2021 at $40.00 per day. Motion passed unanimously. Motion by Lyon second by Johnson to appoint Pemberton Law Firm as legal counsel for the School District for 2021. Motion passed unanimously. Motion by Johnson second by Ellis to make Committee Assignments for 2021 per attached roster. Motion passed unanimously. Meeting adjourn by Chairperson Sonstegard at 8:02 AM Robyn Sonstegard, Chair Lynnette Ellis, Clerk Publish February 3, 2021