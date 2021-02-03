Lake of the Woods School District #390 Proceedings/December 14, 2020

Lake of the Woods School ISD #390 December 14, 2020 Regular School Board Meeting, 7:00 PM ITV Room Board Meeting minutes Members Present: Chair Corryn Trask, Vice Chair Robyn Sonstegard, Clerk Lynnette Ellis, Treasurer Tim Lyon, Director Boyd Johnson, Director Jeff Birchem Others Present: Superintendent Jeff Nelson, Business Manager Crystal Olson, High School Principal Mary Merchant, District office secretary Dani Koschak Truth in Taxation hearing presented by Business Manager Crystal Olson. There was no public comment. Call to Order by Chairperson Trask at 7:28 PM Pledge of Allegiance Motion by Ellis second by Lyon to approve the agenda as presented. Motion passes unanimously. Motion by Sonstegard second by Birchem to approve the consent agenda as presented. Approval of Minutes, Approval of Invoices and Statements, Personnel Appointments: Chad Hazelton – BBB Varsity, Katie Pieper – GBB Varsity, Dale Brune – GBB JV, Jennelle Lowes – GBB JH, Gary Moeller – GBB JH, Bruce Sindelir – Hockey Assistant Varsity. Motion passes unanimously. Board Presenters- None Written Communications- None Old Business- None New Business Motion by Ellis second by Sonstegard certify Final Property Tax Levy. Motion passes unanimously. Motion by Sonstegard second by Ellis to Set Organizational Meeting for Monday January 4th at 7:30 AM. Motion passes unanimously. Motion by Ellis second by Lyon to approve Final Audit Report- Year-end June 30, 2020. Motion passes unanimously. Motion by Lyon second by Birchem to approve the Superintendent Evaluation and Growth Plan. Trask “Jeff you did great work this year.” Ellis “Yes, very appreciated.” Motion passes unanimously. Motion by Ellis second by Sonstegard to approve adding Certified Nursing Assistant class to courses offered. Motion passes unanimously. Motion by Birchem second by Lyon to approve one reading and adoption of policies: Policy 405: Veterans Preference, Policy 416: Drug and Alcohol Testing, Policy 420: Students and Employees with Sexually Transmitted Infections and Diseases and Certain Other Communicable Diseases and Infectious Conditions. Motion passes unanimously. Motion by Sonstegard second by Ellis to approve the first reading of Policy 535: Service Animals in Schools. Lyon “Do we have any service animals in the building now?” Nelson “No, we do not at this time.” Motion passes unanimously. Motion by Sonstegard second by Birchem to approve the Contract Agreement for Professional Services Agreement with Northland Counseling Center. Motion passes unanimously. Chair Trask asked if there was any other business: Trask recognized Jeff Birchem as this is his last official board meeting with the school. He does plan to continue to be around and working with students individually. He was thanked by various board members and Superintendent Nelson for his years of service. Adjourn by Chair Trask at 7:42 PM. Robyn Sonstegard, Chair Lynnette Ellis, Clerk Publish February 3, 2021