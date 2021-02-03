Lake of the Woods School (Minn.) Request for Proposal

Public Notice of Request for Proposal Lake of the Woods School (“District”) requests proposals for group health insurance coverage for the health plan year beginning July 1, 2021. Sealed proposals will be accepted in paper form until 4:00 pm central time on March 26th, 2021. Sealed proposals should be delivered to Superintendent Jeff Nelson at 236 15th Ave SW, Baudette, MN 56623. Health insurance carriers may request copies of the request for proposal and exhibits may be requested from Mike Reishus at [email protected] or 218-688-2271 and will be sent electronically directly to the health insurance carrier at no charge. District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities. District reserves the right to select the proposal which it determines to be in the best interest of the District. Publish February 3, 10, 2021