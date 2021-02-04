GMR One-Act Play finishes second in sub-section, advances to sections

The Greenbush-Middle River One-Act Play officially began its schedule with its first rehearsal on January 8, holding it via Zoom— an online meeting application— due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In just 18 days, the thespians learned their lines and prepared to perform its play, capping this period with a sub-section performance after school on the GMR School stage on January 26.

The group submitted a video recording of its performance to the judges later that day and by January 29 learned its fate. It had finished second behind Tri-County in the Sub-Section 32 contest, earning, along with Tri-County, one of eight spots to the Section 8A One-Act Play Contest.

“I am so proud of this group of students. Given the short time period and various circumstances related to COVID, they learned their lines in time and gave it their best on that stage,” first-year GMR One-Act Play Director Ryan Bergeron said. “To see their efforts rewarded last Friday with a sub-section runner-up finish, I was absolutely thrilled. They’re a hard-working and fun group of students to work with; they deserve this recognition.”

Due to COVID, GMR One-Act did not hit the road to another school for sub-section action. Instead, the cast and crew performed its play on the GMR School stage and submitted a video of its performance for judging. Besides Tri-County, GMR also competed against Warroad and Roseau in its sub-section.

This year’s GMR One-Act cast and crew put on the play “Help Desk” by Don Zolidis. Through six different scenes, this play highlighted comedic conversations via computer and phone between regular-day callers and help desk workers.

The following students participated in the GMR One-Act this year: Ava Novacek, Elizabeth Gust, Walter Taus, Brennan Collins, McKenna Bennett, Chance Christian, Julia Peterson, and Brylie Kjersten, and tech/crew members Audrey Gust and Meagan Otto.

