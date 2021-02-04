GMR One-Act Play finishes second in sub-section, advances to sections

The GMR One-Act cast and crew pose for a photo after one of their performances, done not in front of an audience but instead in front of a video this year. This group would earn a sub-section runner-up finish to earn its way to the section contest with the play, “Help Desk”. Pictured are: Front: Meagan Otto, Ava Novacek, Chance Christian, McKenna Bennett, and director Ryan Bergeron; Back: Audrey Gust, Brylie Kjersten, Julia Peterson, Walter Taus, Brennan Collins, and Elizabeth Gust.

Chance Christian, playing a clown and help desk worker by the name of Boffo, expresses his emotion during a help desk call, as part of the GMR One-Act Play, “Help Desk”. Under the direction of Ryan Bergeron, a total 10 students participated in GMR One-Act this year.

Brennan Collins, playing a help desk caller named Preston, listens to the help desk worker on the other end of the call, seeking assistance in putting together a Bjorgborn-ingen Fallfe in the fifth of six scenes performed in the GMR One-Act Play, “Help Desk”.

Ava Novacek shows her emotion while performing as a help desk worker named Jeralyn in the opening scene of the GMR One-Act Play, “Help Desk”. The GMR One-Act Play earned a second place finish at sub-sections to earn one of eight spots to the Section 8A Contest.

The Greenbush-Middle River One-Act Play officially began its schedule with its first rehearsal on January 8, holding it via Zoom— an online meeting application— due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In just 18 days, the thespians learned their lines and prepared to perform its play, capping this period with a sub-section performance after school on the GMR School stage on January 26.

The group submitted a video recording of its performance to the judges later that day and by January 29 learned its fate. It had finished second behind Tri-County in the Sub-Section 32 contest, earning, along with Tri-County, one of eight spots to the Section 8A One-Act Play Contest.

“I am so proud of this group of students. Given the short time period and various circumstances related to COVID, they learned their lines in time and gave it their best on that stage,” first-year GMR One-Act Play Director Ryan Bergeron said. “To see their efforts rewarded last Friday with a sub-section runner-up finish, I was absolutely thrilled. They’re a hard-working and fun group of students to work with; they deserve this recognition.”

Due to COVID, GMR One-Act did not hit the road to another school for sub-section action. Instead, the cast and crew performed its play on the GMR School stage and submitted a video of its performance for judging. Besides Tri-County, GMR also competed against Warroad and Roseau in its sub-section.

This year’s GMR One-Act cast and crew put on the play “Help Desk” by Don Zolidis. Through six different scenes, this play highlighted comedic conversations via computer and phone between regular-day callers and help desk workers.

The following students participated in the GMR One-Act this year: Ava Novacek, Elizabeth Gust, Walter Taus, Brennan Collins, McKenna Bennett, Chance Christian, Julia Peterson, and Brylie Kjersten, and tech/crew members Audrey Gust and Meagan Otto.

