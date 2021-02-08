NW RIC Board Meeting (Minn.)

NW RIC BOARD MEETING December 7, 2020 Virtual Meeting 6:00 PM NW RIC Board members present included Jim Christianson, Holly Burkel, Patti Anderson, Laurie Stromsodt, Mark Johnson, Tim Hruby, and Matt Nordin. Also, present Special Education Director Kyle Erickson, Superintendent Jeff Lund and Early Childhood Teacher Becky Levenhagen and HI Consultant Karen Dvergsten. Chairperson Nordin called the NW RIC Board Meeting to order. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the agenda as presented with an addition. Moved by Nordin, seconded by Christianson. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the minutes of the October 5, 2020 regular business meeting. Moved by Burkel, seconded by Hruby. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the November 2020 board bills as audited by two board members in the amount of $17,652.57. Moved by Burkel, seconded by Johnson. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the December 2020 board bills as audited by two board members in the amount of $60,053.50. Moved by Anderson, seconded by Stromsodt. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the adoption of the following policy: 808 COVID-19 Face Covering Policy. Moved by Nordin, seconded by Anderson. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the FY20 NW RIC Audit. Moved by Nordin, seconded by Johnson. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to direct the NW RIC Director to make recommendations for reduction in program positions and reasons thereof, if necessary. Moved by Hruby, seconded by Stromsodt. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve hiring Emily Webre as a .8 FTE Speech Language Pathologist for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year (93 days). Moved by Nordin, seconded by Johnson. Motion Carried. The Special Education Director presented the following reports: MASE Conference SpEd Forms – Update ECSE – C Team Update SLP Replacement/Recruitment Board Members COVID Impact Cash Flow Cash Expenditures Motion was made by Christianson to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Stromsodt. Motion Carried. Meeting adjourned. The next regular NW RIC Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, February 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM, place to be determined (February 11, 2021)