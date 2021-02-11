NORTHWEST MINNESOTA FOUNDATION SEEKS NOMINATIONS FOR COVID COMMUNITY HEROES

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation (NMF) has launched the COVID Community Heroes Campaign to seek out individuals, nonprofit organizations and businesses throughout the region who are making an impact during these challenging times. Nominations will be accepted now through May 1, 2021. The NMF campaign committee will review submissions monthly and select COVID Community Heroes on a rolling basis. Anyone in the Northwest Minnesota region can nominate a community hero online by visiting www.nwmf.org/covidhero.

CAMPAIGN PURPOSE:

The COVID-19 pandemic spurred steep challenges and deep divides across the globe—and across Northwest Minnesota. It also presented us with unique ways to support change—through uplifting and inspiring acts of kindness. We watched people rally to help those in need. Businesses and nonprofits banded together to aid their communities, collectively showing compassion in action when and where it was needed.

Highlighting these hidden heroes throughout the Northwest Minnesota region, COVID Community Heroes seeks to recognize these actions—in hopes to emphasize what unites us, rather than divides us.

HERO AWARDS:

The campaign committee will meet monthly to review nominations. There are two levels of hero awards that will be recognized:

Green Star Heroes: Individuals, businesses or nonprofits that have gone above and beyond to serve their community during the pandemic. These heroes will receive:

Region wide recognition

A COVID Community Heroes Thank You Gift

A $500 donation to the charity or nonprofit of their choice (located within Northwest Minnesota)

Blue Star Heroes: Individuals, businesses or nonprofits who have acted to inspire hope and promote unity during these difficult times.

Region wide recognition

A COVID Community Heroes Thank You Gift

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is a public, charitable foundation serving 12 counties of Northwest Minnesota by investing resources, facilitating collaboration and promoting philanthropy.