Ione Lucille Dalager, 86

Ione Lucille Dalager was born to Torger and Selma Dalager on August 25, 1934 in Greenbush, Minn., and passed away on January 14, 2021 in Fresno, Calif. Ione was married to Harold Goldsberry in 1955 in California. They had two sons, Gary and Scott. Ione said her memories of her childhood consisted of picking rocks, cutting wood and tending livestock. Despite that drudgery she had a great outlook and a fantastic sense of humor. Her children and grandchildren say she was the anchor of their lives. Ione is survived by her son Gary and wife Kim, son Scott and wife Karen; grandchildren – Trevor, Tyler, Jenna, Austin and wife Paige, Alex and Lauren; great grandchildren, Brooklyn and Mason; sisters, Eunice, Verjean, Lavonne and brother Arlan. She is preceded in death by husband Harold and sister Shirley. Pd