Bernard Hansen, 97, of Greenbush, Minn., went to sleep in Jesus on Friday, February 12, 2021 at his home in Apison, Tenn. He was born on Thursday, November 15, 1923, to the late Bernt and Cora Hansen. He spent 80 years of his life in Greenbush, Minnesota before moving to Apison, Tenn., 17 years ago. Bernard was a member of the McDonald Road Seventh-day Adventist Church. He was very proud of his Norwegian-Minnesotan heritage. Bernard owned a farm in Greenbush, Minn., and was also a gifted woodworker and was even building furniture at the age of 95. He liked singing, music, and gardening. Bernard enjoyed history, reading his Bible every morning and could quote scripture. In addition to farming, he worked at times for the Town of Greenbush, Woodland Industries, and Polaris snowmobiles. Bernard was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

In addition to his parents, Bernard was preceded in death by five brothers, Art, Joe, Eddie, Richard, and George; and three sisters, Ella, Alma, and Hilda.

Bernard leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of nearly 70 years, Mayme Hansen; son, Dexter (Mari) Hansen; daughters, Sheryl (Brad) Schleif, Kathy (Tim) Cook, Becki (Bob) Steinbacher, and Tracy (Albert) Mireles; brother, Lloyd (Maxine) Hansen; 14 grandchildren, Dustin, Greg, Hollie, Kristi, Samantha, Katie, Carly, Michael, Megan, Marissa, Matthew, Mason, André, and Analia; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, February 19, 2021 at the McDonald Road Seventh-day Adventist Church located at 5440 McDonald Road in McDonald. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the church. A private burial will be held at a later date.

You are invited to share a personal memory of Bernard or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral and Cremation Service and the Cody family are honored to assist the Hansen family with these arrangements.