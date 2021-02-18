Strathcona Ice Oval Races results

Snowmobile racers braved the sub-zero temperatures for the fifty-fourth annual Strathcona Ice Oval Races in Strathcona, Minn., on February 13. Below are the final results from the day’s action.

Results:

0-300 SM/includes SS 340 Fan: First: Tom Olson; Second: Honna Westlund; Third: Eric Martin; Fourth: Jake Cosley; Fifth: Marcus Iverson; Sixth: Logan Cosley; DNS: Mathew Klopp

69 and Older Singles: First: Milt Smidt; Second: Danny Peterson; Third: Jaden Martinsen; Fourth: Ray Larson

73 and Older 0-400 Superstock Single: First: Mathew Klopp; Second: Brandon Warnke

85 and Older 400 Single SM: First: Jake Cosley; Second: Darren Lowes; Third: Logan Cosley; Fourth: Brandon Warnke; Fifth: Marcus Iverson; Sixth: Mathew Klopp

98 and Older 500 Fan IFS: First: Lawrence Eeg; Second: Jared Jost; DNF: Jonas Gust; DNS: Tom Olson

340 SM LQ: First: Curtis Pederson; Second: Marcus Iverson; Third: Nic DeNoble

340 Super Stock Fan: First: Tom Olson; Second: Eric Martin; Third: Ed Lehrke; Fourth: Jake Cosley; Fifth: Marcus Iverson; Sixth: Logan Cosley; Seventh: Mathew Klopp

440 SM LQ: First: Curtis Pederson; Second: Jeff Watson; Third: Tom Olson; Fourth: Marcus Iverson; Fifth: Nic DeNoble; DNF: Andy Bachmann

1985 and Older Superstock 0-400 Single: First: Jake Cosley; Second: Darren Lowes; Third: Logan Cosley; Fourth: Eric Martin; Fifth: Ed Lehrke; Sixth: Brandon Warnke; Seventh: Marcus Iverson; DNS: Mathew Klopp

F-500 A Main: First: Will Rensenbrink; Second: Lawrence Eeg; Third: Austin Graber; Fourth: Colton Graber; Fifth: Jason Smude; Sixth: Aaron Davy; DNF: Hunter Spears; DNF: Ty Hagen; DNF: Justin Lundeen

F-500 B Main: First: Jeff Watson; Second: Jared Jost; Third: Tanner Davy; Fourth: Tanner Foss; Fifth: Honna Westlund; DNF: Connor Jost; DNS: Ross Olson

Factory 600: First: Dale Cloose; Second: Mckenna Cloose; Third: Dawson Diesen; Fourth: Keagen Houser

IFS 440x: First: Tom Olson; DNS: Andy Bachmann

JR 0-400 Fan (11 and under): First: Levi Lehrke; Second: Karsynn Peterson; Third: Colton Becker; Fourth: James Machart

JR F-500: First: Connor Jost; Second: Honna Westlund; Third: Lawrence Eeg; Fourth: Tanner Davy; Fifth: Miranda Peterson; Sixth: Andrew DeNoble; Seventh: Jazalyn Rathke; Eighth: Spencer Voigt; DNF: Ross Olson

JR I 380 Sprint: First: Hunter Johnson; DNS: Emmalee Hollermann; DNF: Aubrey Eeg

JR II Sprint: First: Jazalyn Rathke; Second: Lawrence Eeg; Third: Hunter Johnson; DNS: Connor Jost

Junior Novice: First: Aubrey Eeg; Second: Hunter Johnson; DNF: Emmalee Hollermann; DNF: Andrew DeNoble

Prolite: First: Dalton Fredrickson; Second: Cale Fredrickson; Third: Hunter VanRyen; Fourth: Andy Bachmann; DNF: Jonas Gust; DNF: Madison Phillips; DNF: Calvin Cook

Sportsman 600: First: Will Rensenbrink; Second: Eric Rouland

Super Stock 340 LQ: First: Curtis Pederson; Second: Jared Jost; Third: Nic DeNoble; Fourth: Joe Unruh

Super Stock 440 Fan: First: Tom Olson; Second: Ed Lehrke; Third: Joe Unruh

Super Stock 440 LQ: First: Curtis Pederson; Second: Nic DeNoble; Third: Jared Jost; Fourth: Tom Olson; DNS: Andrew DeNoble; DNS: Ed Lehrke

Super Stock 340 FA: First: Curtis Pederson; Second: Tom Olson; Third: Ed Lehrke; DNS: Jared Jost

Women’s 85 and Older Leaf Spring: First: Honna Westlund; Second: Miranda Peterson

Women’s F-500/IFS Open: First: Honna Westlund; Second: Madison Phillips; Third: Jazalyn Rathke; Fourth: Miranda Peterson; Fifth: Roxy Lundeen; Sixth: Aubrey Eeg

Women’s Single Cyl Class: First: Miranda Peterson