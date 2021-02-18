Water and Light Customers Asked to Reduce Consumption of Electricity

East Grand Forks Water and Light has received a request from grid operators asking our customers to voluntarily reduce their consumption of electricity until Friday, February 19th to help the stability of power system.

Extreme winter weather over a wide area has created severe strains on regional power systems. East Grand Forks Water and Light has received a request from grid operators asking our customers to voluntarily reduce their consumption of electricity until Friday, February 19th to help the stability of power system.

Some methods of reducing electric consumption:

Turn down electric heating 2-3 degrees.

Limit amount of hot water usage.

Limit use of washers, dryers, dishwashers and other appliances during this time.

Turn off lights when not needed.

Limit the amount of time refrigerator and freezer doors are open.

Unplug chargers and electronics not in use.

East Grand Forks Water and Light does NOT anticipate the need for forced outages at this time.

Customers with questions can call 218-773-0515 Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 4 PM about this request.