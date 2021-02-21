UPDATE: East Grand Forks Elevator Fire Causes $20,000 Damage By Editor | February 21, 2021 | 0 Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Pandemic doesn’t stop GMR Math League from solving problems February 19, 2021 | No Comments » Water and Light Customers Asked to Reduce Consumption of Electricity February 18, 2021 | No Comments » Voting begins in MnDOT’s Name a Snowplow contest February 18, 2021 | No Comments » Freeze athletics responds to winter postseason announcement February 18, 2021 | No Comments » Strathcona Ice Oval Races results February 18, 2021 | No Comments »