Nate Gonshorowski, 77

December 17, 1943 – February 15, 2021 Nate lost his battle with Prostate Cancer after fighting for 18 years and passed away peacefully on Monday, February 15th with his wife and daughter by his side, letting him know how much he was loved. Nate graduated Greenbush H.S. in 1961 and went to work for Helen Bolsum cutting the soil bank and Larry Bogstad, seeding, cultivating and doing general farm work on the spud farm until he enlisted in the Army in 1965. After basic training in Arlington, VA, he was deployed to Bamberg, Germany, where he worked as a scope technician on various tanks. When he returned to the states in 1967, his brother Gervase got him a job in road construction and he moved to Minneapolis. Ever the gentleman, Nate was asked to escort a young Julie Petersen on her 21st birthday – a set up created by mutual friends Patty and Ray Kukowski. They married on January 9th, 1970 and lived in Hopkins, MN where he worked in highway construction and building remodeling. In 1973 with their one year old daughter Shelli, they decided to move to Darrington, Wa. He soon found employment at G&D Logging company and one fateful afternoon would find him making a quick decision to avoid a potentially deadly accident for him and his friend Bob Boyd. He survived with a scar to boast about, and decided working on small engines might be a better idea. He started working at Olson's Saw Shop for the next 20+ years, where he built a reputation of being one of the best small engine mechanics in the northwest, especially snowmobiles. After leaving Olson's Saw Shop – he worked for Skagit Valley Polaris for three years before opening his own shop out on Sauk Prairie. Nate was an avid snowmobiler. When the weather turned cold he'd be tuning up his sled and those of his family and friends. He also loved to fish the many lakes and rivers around the state as well as crabbing in the Puget Sound. Nate was preceded in death by his parents John and Florence, his brother Gerald (Mavis), his nephews, Daryl, Corey and grand nephew, Levi. His in-laws, Arnie and Ada and his niece, Kristi (Brian). He leaves behind his loving wife Julie and his daughter, Shelli. His brothers and sister and their families and many nieces and nephews and friends. He will be remembered for his constant smile and laughter, his love of life and story telling. And while we're here… let it be confirmed that he was never adopted, French-Canadian, a Pineapple Farmer a finalist on Jeopardy, or Pete Johnson. We miss him greatly. The family would like to thank everyone for all the support and well wishes during this difficult time. We want to thank Nurse Nadine from Hospice of the Northwest for being so helpful and caring. Due to the current Covid19 Situation, a celebration of Nate's life will take place at a future date.