Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

On the south end… A warm up triggered some nice walleyes and saugers up on Lake of the Woods this week. A mix of walleyes and saugers with some pike, perch, eelpout and tullibees being caught in 29-33 feet. Using a bait with rattles or vibration to attract fish is helpful. On the deadstick, try a glow hook with a live minnow or even a glow bead above the hook. Set bait 6 inches to a foot off of the bottom. Try gold, glow colors, chartreuse and pink good color choices this week. Electronics are helpful to show suspended fish as well as how fish are reacting to your presentation.

On the Rainy River… Morning / evening bite producing some walleyes on the river. The snowmobile trail on the river from Baudette to Wheeler’s Point to the NW Angle staked and groomed. Use caution and work through a resort, outfitter or gain info from a bait shop as there is current and areas not fit for travel on the river.

Up at the NW Angle… With the border closure, there are four ways to travel to the NW Angle without crossing the border. 1. NW Angle Guest Ice Road from south shore up to the Angle. 2. Snowmobile trails across the lake. 3. Lake of the Woods Passenger Service (bombardier). 4. Lake Country Air flying service.

A lot of nice walleyes caught up at the Angle this week with a mix of other species. Walleyes in 24 – 30′ of water. Some resorts are fishing on or adjacent to structure, others fishing deep mud. Some resorts are fishing the deep mud. Some anglers catching walleyes with small jigs tipped with a plastic that mimics bugs and worms in mud. Plain hook or a glow jig with a live minnow on deadstick. Communicate with your favorite NW Angle resort for specifics. Ice fishing on LOW through March. A complete list of lodging and ice fishing packages available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging