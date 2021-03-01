Betsy Jeanette Przekwas, 3

Betsy Jeanette Przekwas, age 3, was born to Matthew and Jacki Przekwas on September 12, 2017 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND. She went home to be with Jesus on February 20, 2021. From day one, Betsy was a joy to our family. Clarence, Adina, Clifford and Clancy were thrilled to have a baby sister, and she never went a day without them doting on her. Betsy lived life to the fullest. She wanted to be with us in whatever we were doing, whether it was feeding cows, working in the garden, making supper, or playing in forts. She loved to be included, and all her siblings and wonderful cousins and friends were so kind to always include her. It made her feel like one of the big kids, and she loved every minute of it. No matter what she did, Betsy made it fun. Her smile lit up a room, her wild hair made us laugh. Clifford said the other night, “Betsy had the most beautiful hair.” We have so many wonderful memories with our sweet girl and are so thankful we had three beautiful years with her. The years were short but full. Betsy loved her puppies, riding horse, camping, skating, playing in her playhouse, swimming, playing in the sandbox, snowmobile and ranger rides, watching Little House on the Prairie (even when all the big kids wanted to watch something else), and helping the big kids with their outside chores. She was blessed to have her cousins growing up close by, and called them her best friends. She melted our hearts with her hugs and kisses. We will miss her happy little body running around, her sparkly blue eyes, the love she had for everyone, and all the darling things she had to say. We trust that our Lord has a plan and His ways our higher than our ways. We are heartbroken, but so thankful for the gift Betsy has been to our family. Betsy will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A celebration of Betsy’s life was held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Lancaster Covenant Church. Interment will be in Riverview Memorial Garden Cemetery. Rev. Galen Nordin, presiding. Special music will be provided by Janelle Hostrup, Ray and Katrice Housker and Erik Finney. Casket bearers will be Betsy’s uncles, Mark Przekwas, Michael Przekwas, Mark Larson and Nathan Younggren. Johnson Funeral Service