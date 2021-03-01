Ella Boen, 100, of Karlstad, MN, died on Friday, February 19, 2021, at the Karlstad Healthcare Center, Karlstad, MN. A private family funeral service will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls, MN, with Pastor Kevin Hall officiating. Private visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Hegland Free Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Strandquist, MN. Ella Ingeborg Anderson was born March 24, 1920, in Augsburg Township, Marshall County, rural Stephen, MN. She was the only daughter, and youngest child, of Nels and Emma (Olson) Anderson. She had three brothers. Ella was baptized and confirmed at the Salem Lutheran Church, of rural Stephen, MN. On November 22, 1945, Ella married John L. Boen. They lived in Nelson Park Township, rural Strandquist, MN. John died in 1986. Ella was a long-time member of the Hegland Free Lutheran Church, of rural Strandquist. She was actively involved in the Hegland Ladies Aid, some years ago. She lived her life focused on healthy living through a balanced diet, exercise and lived a very disciplined life. Ella had a fun, somewhat sarcastic sense of humor and had a keen mind. Ella was an excellent baker, cook, gardener, etc. She was, also, very skilled at crocheting, embroidering, knitting, etc. She made many beautiful doilies and other fine works of art, down through the years. Survivors include her son, Jerome, and his wife, Deborah, of rural Strandquist, MN. She is, also, survived by 2 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Ella was preceded in death by her husband John; her parents, Nels and Emma Anderson; and her brothers, Gunnar, Algot, and Einar. Condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com